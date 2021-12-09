A photograph showing a woman face-down on a carpet which is being pulled by a pastor has gone viral on social media

The picture received a strong reaction from South Africans who feel that religious institutions are taking advantage of vulnerable people

Many people are of the opinion that the photograph proves abuse against members of the congregation and they were not having it

South Africans are upset over a picture that went viral showing a pastor allegedly abusing a member of the congregation. Image @Bona_KeFranco/ Twitter

An image of a woman being pulled on a red carpet by a pastor while reading the Bible has left tweeps confused with many claiming the photograph paints the religious institution in a negative light.

Social media user @Bona_KeFranco shared the picture with the caption:

“Mara pastors are abusing our mothers.”

@LJRasi reacted:

“They also enjoy the abuse.”

Many social media users thought the picture showed an abuse of power by the pastor of the congregation.

@sedimoeci said:

“Struu. But even our people like to follow nonsense.”

@sbuchef responded:

“Don't be surprised they had sex on that carpet in front of the congregation, black people.”

@raheem12zee said:

“This is stooping too low from our people.”

Another social media user questioned why South Africans allow religious bodies to dupe them into acting out of character.

@llephuthe said:

“What kind of nonsense is this? The people must know that pastors are not God nor his Son Jesus Christ. If they instruct you to perform their stupid acts/magic walk out of that church for good. We don't want to continue witnessing masepa abo bushiri, lekaku, and Omatoso.”

@Bona_Kefranco said:

“Churches are just cults in disguise nowadays.”

Pastor allegedly dupes followers out of hundreds of thousands of rands

Previously Briefly News reported on a story where several people claimed that a pastor, who also works as a carpenter, has duped them out of hundreds of thousands of rand.

According to Sowetan Live, the aggrieved clients said they paid Gideon Banda up to R500,000 to install kitchen units in their homes.

However, he allegedly failed to deliver. Banda's clients learned about him through a Destiny Man magazine article published in 2016, Briefly News learned. Others connected with him via Facebook.

Banda is the owner of GB Projects and Home Decor based in Kagiso, Gauteng. He regularly advertises services he offers on his Facebook page along with pictures. Tarma Lekota and her husband said they paid Banda R160,000 for his services.

They felt they could trust him because he's a pastor. They also recommended Banda's services to a friend, Julie Ramaboea, who said she paid him R200,000 in September last year. However, they claimed Banda has not delivered to date.

Source: Briefly.co.za