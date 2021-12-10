Malome Skipper was infected at birth with HIV from his mother, who sadly passed away when he was young

He was raised by his grandmother who, he says, taught him everything he knows today and he is beyond grateful

Inspired by Malome, Briefly News shared his story on Facebook and peeps from all over Mzansi showered the young HIV activist with love and support

Malome Skipper faced bullying at the hands of his peers, all due to something out of his control. The young activist was infected at birth HIV by his mother who passed away when he was still a child.

His grandmother took the responsibility of raising him and helped him turn into the bright young man he is today. Malome's positive HIV status turned his life upside down in school, it took him to the point of considering suicide.

With all the negativity and stigma, Malome turned to God. His nickname in school was 'HIV' but over the years he learned to fight against the hurt it came with. He is now a proud HIV activist in Lesotho.

This young man's story of triumph and breaking the stigma around HIV is truly inspiring. Malome Skipper

Malome said:

"I wish people who are living with HIV and are afraid to disclose or to even adhere well to their medication will read my story and learn a thing or two from it. I know my mom and my grandmother are proud of me, wherever they are. I am proud of myself too."

Briefly News shared Malome's story on Facebook and the young man was on the receiving end of love and praise galore.

Mzansi showers young HIV activist with love and blessings

Lindiwe Nkosi said:

"Big up boy. Be strong for your health."

Masnow Bereng wrote:

"Malome we are so proud ka wena."

Rachel Links shared:

"You are very brave Malome. May God bless everything you desire."

Thando Mlotshwa commented:

"May the Almighty give you the desires of your heart."

Themi Phasoane Mandyu added:

"Proud of you."

