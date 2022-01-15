Djo BaNkuna, also known as the Cabbage Bandit has revealed that his farm is still flourishing

He is now feeding six families with the produce of his garden and the TMPD also stop by his garden to eat

Social media users took to Facebook to react to the inspiring story of a true South African hero

Djo BaNkuna took to Facebook to reveal that his pavement garden in Tshwane is thriving.

Djo BaNkuna's garden is growing wonderfully and he is feeding six families. Photo credit: @Djo BaNkuna

Source: Facebook

He shared that he is feeding six families with his organic street vegetables. Djo went on to list the produce he is growing the following:

"African bean moroho, blackjack moroho, rirudzhu (no English name) and pumpkin spinach."

BaNkuna went on to say that he had educated his neighbours who now know that pumpkin and bean leaves are edible.

January is a tough month for many families and he said that together we can "conquer it".

He even added that the TMPD (Tshwane Metro Police Department) eats at his pavement.

Social media users took to the comment section in reaction to the uplifting post

Yvonne du Toit:

"Fantastic How I envy that beautiful vegie garden! I started one but the hail messed it up but will try again! Well done ."

Lungi Lpondo:

"Very impressive! Salivating for black jack moroho, pumpkin moroho and African beans moroho. They are my favourite."

Felicity Day Stander:

"Even the TMPD now eat in this pavement..." Our cabbage hero."

Rsa Jazzy Jeff:

"This should be a tourist attraction site (as I plan to come for a selfie in that garden)."

