Mmusi Maimane is accusing police officers of "bullying" a local man

The politician made the comment following the news that a Pretoria homeowner, Djo BaNkuna, had been fined R1 500 for planting veg on the verge outside his home

Mzansi took to the comments section and saw that many people called BS on Maimane's false claims of solidarity

Mmusi Maimane is not at all impressed with local police officers following their treatment of a Pretoria man. Maimane has accused the state officials of "bullying" Djo BaNkuna, the now-famous 'urban farmer' fined a whopping R1 500 for planting vegetables on his sidewalk.

Mmusi Maimane has accused police of harassing a Pretoria man. He thinks officers should be spending their time investigating real criminal activity.

, @MmusiMaimane had this message to share:

"What a waste of police resources. We have serious crimes happening daily in this country. Bullying this man for planting cabbages is preposterous."

South Africans, however, were calling hypocrisy on Maimane's complaint, especially since the politician may have likely been involved in the policies that these law officials are only enforcing.

Check out more of the heated reactions to his post below:

@capesean said:

"A politician criticising our police force for doing their job as defined for them by… politicians."

@DaveGafferdog said:

"Why doesn’t he just plant inside his yard, looks like he has enough space, or doesn’t he want to take up his own precious area?"

@Ducati_sm said:

"This is such a great idea. In fact, they must make it mandatory for house owners to plant vegetables on the sidewalk to feed the poor. Imagine the farming space available on sidewalks. And it will look better."

@KAT_JKC said:

"By-laws are not the same, each municipality has its own by-laws and by doing that, he's encroaching the boundary, @MmusiMaimane knows this but he doesn't want to tell the truth cos he wants votes."

@AUSTIN_6LACK said:

"When you report a crime ba re there are no cars. Meanwhile, this is what they do."

@2thabi said:

"Don't mislead the people rules are rules, next thing will have people planting cabbages on the public streets."

Community shows support for Djo BaNkuna, the man fined for growing veg on sidewalk

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that community members are showing support to Djo BaNkuna, a local man who's being fined by police for planting vegetables on Pretoria sidewalks.

The 'urban farmer' has been planting the vegetables for the last three years but recently received some backlash after a community member's complaint. Wanting to take his chances with the law, Djo BaNkuna has refused to pay the R1 500 fine and instead plans on defending his case in court.

He's expected at the Wonderboom Municipal Court on 23 November.

Heading online, supporters of BaNkuna have rallied in his defence. The Facebook group simply named "Djo BaNkuna Support group" has 1.1k members already.

Check out some of what supporters are saying in the comments:

Lorraine Slippers said:

"Yes 23rd he must appear we all need to show up with veggies at court."

Willoughby Brits said:

"If there’s a court case, I’m going. And I’m taking a cabbage."

Olive LG said:

"I want to be there."

Vusumzi January said:

"This is definitely the movement we need. Guerilla gardening! Our survival is in our hands."

Andrew Van Zyl said:

"Go guys!"

Rosemary Montgomery said:

"Fantastic... this is how it should be done."

Willoughby Brits said:

"In the words of the great King T’challa: Yibambe!"

Source: Briefly.co.za