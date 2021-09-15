Community Shows Support for Djo BaNkuna, Man Fined for Growing Veg on Sidewalk

Community members have come together to support 'sidewalk farmer' Djo BaNkuna

He's expected to appear in the Wonderboom Municipal Court on the 23rd of November following his refusal to pay a R1 500 fine

Social media users banded together in support, sharing uplifting comments in the comments section

Community members are showing support to Djo BaNkuna, a local man who's being fined by police for planting vegetables on Pretoria sidewalks.

South Africans are showing support to a local man who's been fined for growing vegetables on the sidewalk. Images: Djo BaNkuna/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The 'urban farmer' has been planting the vegetables for the last 3 years but recently received some backlash after a community members complaint. Wanting to take his chances with the law, Djo BaNkuna has refused to pay the R1 500 fine and instead plans on defending his case in court.

He's expected at the Wonderboom Municipal Court on the 23rd of November.

Heading online, supporters of BaNkuna have rallied in his defence. The Facebook group simply named "Djo BaNkuna Support group" has 1.1k members already.

Check out some of what supporters are saying in the comments:

Lorraine Slippers said:

"Yes 23rd he must appear we all need to show up with veggies at court."

Willoughby Brits said:

"If there’s a court case, I’m going. And I’m taking a cabbage."

Olive LG said:

"I want to be there."

Vusumzi January said:

"This is definitely the movement we need. Guerilla gardening! Our survival is in our hands."

Andrew Van Zyl said:

"Go guys!"

Rosemary Montgomery said:

"Fantastic... this is how it should be done."

Willoughby Brits said:

"In the words of the great King T’challa: Yibambe!"

