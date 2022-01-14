A local farmer is the talk of the town online, courtesy of the onus he's taken to ensure his children are future-ready

The tweep, @OleLekgetho, shared a video showing his kids going about their day by visiting the kraal to tend to cattle

Netizens were impressed by the scenes and wasted no time praising the prudent move of giving lessons to the youngsters

A Mzansi man is drawing the notice of those on social media after he took to the streets to share a video doing what most other parents wish to do for their kids.

Heading to Twitter HQ, tweeted a short clip with a profound caption that immediately caught the attention of his nearly 14 000 followers on the platform.

Local father teaches his kids the value of farming.

The caption read:

"My Girls and Boy are Leaning about Wealth and How To Take Care Of It #cattlefarming #foodsecurity."

The short clip shows four children excitedly heading to the kraal or enclosure where the livestock is kept. One of the kids is seen using a 500 ml cold drink bottle to apply a liquid that likely contained a parasiticide to treat the cattle against parasites.

The farmer, who doesn't appear in the 17-second clip but whose voice can be heard as he continues to instruct the children on how to go about doing things, has likely created a niche out of pastoral farming, which, different from arable farming, concentrates on livestock rather than crops.

Pastoral farming is aimed at producing livestock, including dairy or beef cattle and sheep. Another form not seen in the video is mixed farming, which incorporates livestock and crops on a single farm.

Locals drew massive inspiration from the video and took to the mentions to doff their hats to the visionary man for engaging the process of teaching the Generation Alpha how things ought to be done to secure the future.

Locals treated to short lesson

Briefly News brings readers the incredible reactions to the post below.

@BlaqViolet wrote:

"Ga ba batle mmamane? Ke ready go nna ko morakeng."

@DesboMohono said:

"Le ojwa le sale metsi…go botlhokwa thata go ruta bana ba rona ka temothuo. Tshwara hela yalo buti."

@lekontja added:

"Lore Lo ojwa le sale metsi. Keep up the great work. God bless you man le motlhape wa gago."

