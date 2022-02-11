A woman who successfully balanced her part-time job with her studies graduated with a first-class

Jasmine Afreh was the acting secretary of The University of Manchester, where she earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree

The audacious young lady has been celebrated on social media for her remarkable academic milestone

Globally, numerous women have armed themselves with determination to achieve their academic goals with other dreams despite the challenges. One Ghanaian woman, Jasmine Afreh, earned admiration for successfully balancing her studies with her part-time job as acting secretary of The University of Manchester.

In 2018, she graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) with a first-class honour for her academic success.

Remarkable academic milestone

In a Twitter post, @AYALOfficial uploaded a photo of Jasmine Afreh to celebrate her remarkable academic feat. The social media page that focuses on empowering the youth responsible for African development wrote:

''on to bigger and better things! Jasmine Afreh juggled a part-time job, acted as the Secretary of the @urbanlawyersnorth Society, and now has a First Class LLB (Hons) in Law from @officialuom.

The proud post continued, reading:

''Congratulations Jasmine,''

Several people who found Jasmine's spectacular academic achievement commendable have reacted to the post with likes on Twitter.

Although Jasmine was tagged on the motivating post, she has not yet responded to the love she has been getting. The clever lady's social media accounts are also private, so it isn't clear whether she's been celebrating her incredible feat.

