In celebration of International Women’s Day Africa.com made an exciting announcement on 8 March 2022, notifying that the second annual Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs has expanded by a whopping 50%.

Women are on the rise and African women are making exceptional progress. From being oppressed for many years and treated as inferiors, African women have proven their worth and continue to climb.

The Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs represents the women who run businesses with revenue of $100 million or more in Africa, reports African Business.

The mere fact that African women are running businesses that generate revenue of $100 million-plus, is something women many years ago would have never dreamed possible. These are the women who deserve to be spoken about.

“The 2022 list features 74 women. This represents a meaningful expansion over the 50 women who made the 2021 list. This is largely explained by our intentional change in our methodology. In the first year, we used market capitalization of listed companies as the only financial metric by which to qualify companies for consideration. In 2022, we changed the qualification to be either large scale market capitalization or large scale revenue. By making revenue a screening mechanism, we brought in a larger group of companies from across the continent, thereby diversifying the geographic representation of the list significantly,” Africa.com Chair Teresa Clarke said.

The Definitive List:

Natascha Viljoen, CEO, Anglo American Platinum, South Africa Nompumelelo Thembekile (Mpumi) Madisa, CEO (Executive Director), Bidvest Group, South Africa Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO, Clicks Group, South Africa Lynette Francis Saltzman, MD, Dis-Chem Pharmacies, South Africa Lizé Lambrechts, CEO, Santam, South Africa Rosemary Oduor, MD & CEO, Kenya Power & Lighting Ltd, Kenya Miriam Olusanya, Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Bank Limited, Nigeria Albertinah Kekana, CEO, Royal Bafokeng Holdings, South Africa Jane Karuku, Group Managing Director & CEO, East African Breweries Ltd. Kenya Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director & CEO, Fidelity Bank, Nigeria Nathalie Alquier, CEO, Centrale Danone, Morocco Ruth Zaipuna, CEO, NMB Bank, Tanzania Rebecca Miano, Managing Director & CEO, Kenya Electricity Generating Company, Kenya Nasim Devji, Group CEO & Managing Director, Diamond Trust Bank, Kenya Mercia Geises, CEO, SBN Holdings Ltd. (Standard Bank), Namibia Zanele Matlala, CEO, Merafe Resources Ltd. South Africa Catherine Lesetedi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Botswana Insurance Holdings (BIHL Group), Botswana. Anne Juuko, CEO, Stanbic Bank Holdings, Uganda Mansa Nettey, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank, Ghana Owen Omogiafo, President /CEO, Transnational Corp of Nigeria, Nigeria Jalila Mezni, CEO, Societe d’Articles Hygeniques, Tunisia Diane Karusisi, CEO, BK Group PLC, Rwanda Jackie van Niekerk, CEO, Attacq Ltd., South Africa Lamia Tazi, CEO, Sothema, Morocco Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane, Managing Director, Absa Bank Botswana Ltd., Botswana Mukwandi Chibesakunda, CEO, Zambia National Commercial Bank, Zambia Mitwa Ng’ambi, CEO, MTN Rwanda, Rwanda Godrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director, RainOil, Nigeria Miriem Bensalah-Chaqroun, VP & Managing Director, Oulmes, Morocco Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE, South Africa Njilan Senghore, Managing Director, Trust Bank, The Gambia Oluwatomi Somefun, Managing Director & CEO, Unity Bank, Nigeria Mama Tajmouati, President, YNNA Holding, Morocco Amelia Beattie, CEO, Liberty Two Degrees, South Africa Faith Mabu Nteta, Managing Director, Sechaba Breweries, Botswana Mpumi Zikalala, CEO Kumba Iron Ore, Anglo American, South Africa Kerrin Land, Managing Director, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual, South Africa. Prabashini Moodley, Managing Director Corporate, Old Mutual, South Africa Kanyisa Mkhize, CEO Corporate, Sanlam, South Africa Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director, Absa Group, Ghana Mizinga Melu, CEO & MD, Absa Group, Zambia Vivien McMenamin, CEO, Mondi, South Africa Mariam Cassim, Group CEO, Financial & Digital Services, Vodacom, South Africa Hannah Sadiki, CEO, Financial Services, Bidvest Bank/ Bidvest Group, South Africa Kerry Cassel, CEO Financial Services Sector, Motus Holdings, South Africa Zyda Rylands, CEO, Woolworths Food, South Africa Fhulu Badugela, CEO Multichoice Africa Holdings, The Multichoice Group, South Africa Yolisa Phahle, CEO General Entertainment & Connected Video, The Multichoice Group, South Africa Nevine Wefky, President of Corporate Credit & Investment, Commercial International Bank, Egypt Richelle Crots, Regional CEO SA Commercial, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings, South Africa Ramatoulaye Diallo Shagaya, Managing Director Orange Finances Mobile Services, Sonatel, Senegal Aminata Kane Ndiaye, CEO Orange Sierra Leone, Sonatel, Senegal Kate Rycroft, MD Distell International, Distell Group, South Africa Abiola Bawuah, Regional CEO West Africa, UBA Bank, Nigeria Sally-Anne Jackson, MD Miladys, Mr. Price Group, South Africa Elize Rogers, MD Arxo Logistics, Tharisa, South Africa Helene Echevin, CEO CIEL Healthcare, CIEL, South Africa Anet Ahem, CEO PSG Asset Management, PSG Konsult, South Africa Helene Weesie, MD Ghana Breweries at Diageo, Diageo, Ghana Nanees Adel, CHS Managing Director, Cleopatra Hospital, Egypt Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Africa, Facebook, South Africa Yvonne Ike, Managing Director Sub-Saharan Africa, Bank of America, Nigeria Cathy (Prim) Smith, MD Sub-Saharan Africa, SAP, South Africa Aida Diarra, Senior Vice President & Head Sub-Saharan Africa, VISA Inc, South Africa Teju Ajani, Managing Director Nigeria, Apple, Nigeria Juliet Ehimuan, Director West Africa, Google (Alphabet Inc.) Nigeria Taelo Mojapelo, Chief Executive Officer, bp Southern Africa Mariam Kane-Garcia, Managing Director South Africa, Total Energies, South Africa Kendi Ntwiga-Nderitu, Country Lead Kenya, Microsoft, Kenya Lillian Barnard, CEO South Africa, Microsoft, South Africa Ireti Samuel-Ogbu, CEO Nigeria and Ghana, Citibank, Nigeria Brenda Mbathi, President GE East Africa, General Electric, Kenya Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO Vodafone Ghana, Vodafone Group, Ghana Yolanda Cuba, Vice President SEA Region, MTN, South Africa

Woman celebrates becoming 1st female to be appointed CEO of African leadership academy

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Kenyan woman has succeeded Chris Bradford, one of the founders of Africa Leadership Academy (ALA), as the institution's Chief Executive Officer.

Bilha Ndirangu becomes the first woman and Kenyan to lead the prestigious pre-university school and also the first non-founder to hold the position.

The new head of the South African based academy was praised by Board of Trustees chair Khumo Shongwe.

