Women Rising: 74 African Women CEOs Running Business That Generate Revenue of $100 Million and Over
People

by  Denika Herbst

In celebration of International Women’s Day Africa.com made an exciting announcement on 8 March 2022, notifying that the second annual Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs has expanded by a whopping 50%.

African Women, CEOs, businesswomen
African women are on the rise, holding CEO positions in multimillion-dollar earning companies. Image: LinkedIn / Ruth Zaipuna and Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe
Source: UGC

Women are on the rise and African women are making exceptional progress. From being oppressed for many years and treated as inferiors, African women have proven their worth and continue to climb.

The Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs represents the women who run businesses with revenue of $100 million or more in Africa, reports African Business.

The mere fact that African women are running businesses that generate revenue of $100 million-plus, is something women many years ago would have never dreamed possible. These are the women who deserve to be spoken about.

“The 2022 list features 74 women. This represents a meaningful expansion over the 50 women who made the 2021 list. This is largely explained by our intentional change in our methodology. In the first year, we used market capitalization of listed companies as the only financial metric by which to qualify companies for consideration. In 2022, we changed the qualification to be either large scale market capitalization or large scale revenue. By making revenue a screening mechanism, we brought in a larger group of companies from across the continent, thereby diversifying the geographic representation of the list significantly,” Africa.com Chair Teresa Clarke said.

The Definitive List:

  1. Natascha Viljoen, CEO, Anglo American Platinum, South Africa
  2. Nompumelelo Thembekile (Mpumi) Madisa, CEO (Executive Director), Bidvest Group, South Africa
  3. Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO, Clicks Group, South Africa
  4. Lynette Francis Saltzman, MD, Dis-Chem Pharmacies, South Africa
  5. Lizé Lambrechts, CEO, Santam, South Africa
  6. Rosemary Oduor, MD & CEO, Kenya Power & Lighting Ltd, Kenya
  7. Miriam Olusanya, Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Bank Limited, Nigeria
  8. Albertinah Kekana, CEO, Royal Bafokeng Holdings, South Africa
  9. Jane Karuku, Group Managing Director & CEO, East African Breweries Ltd. Kenya
  10. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director & CEO, Fidelity Bank, Nigeria
  11. Nathalie Alquier, CEO, Centrale Danone, Morocco
  12. Ruth Zaipuna, CEO, NMB Bank, Tanzania
  13. Rebecca Miano, Managing Director & CEO, Kenya Electricity Generating Company, Kenya
  14. Nasim Devji, Group CEO & Managing Director, Diamond Trust Bank, Kenya
  15. Mercia Geises, CEO, SBN Holdings Ltd. (Standard Bank), Namibia
  16. Zanele Matlala, CEO, Merafe Resources Ltd. South Africa
  17. Catherine Lesetedi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Botswana Insurance Holdings (BIHL Group), Botswana.
  18. Anne Juuko, CEO, Stanbic Bank Holdings, Uganda
  19. Mansa Nettey, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank, Ghana
  20. Owen Omogiafo, President /CEO, Transnational Corp of Nigeria, Nigeria
  21. Jalila Mezni, CEO, Societe d’Articles Hygeniques, Tunisia
  22. Diane Karusisi, CEO, BK Group PLC, Rwanda
  23. Jackie van Niekerk, CEO, Attacq Ltd., South Africa
  24. Lamia Tazi, CEO, Sothema, Morocco
  25. Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane, Managing Director, Absa Bank Botswana Ltd., Botswana
  26. Mukwandi Chibesakunda, CEO, Zambia National Commercial Bank, Zambia
  27. Mitwa Ng’ambi, CEO, MTN Rwanda, Rwanda
  28. Godrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director, RainOil, Nigeria
  29. Miriem Bensalah-Chaqroun, VP & Managing Director, Oulmes, Morocco
  30. Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE, South Africa
  31. Njilan Senghore, Managing Director, Trust Bank, The Gambia
  32. Oluwatomi Somefun, Managing Director & CEO, Unity Bank, Nigeria
  33. Mama Tajmouati, President, YNNA Holding, Morocco
  34. Amelia Beattie, CEO, Liberty Two Degrees, South Africa
  35. Faith Mabu Nteta, Managing Director, Sechaba Breweries, Botswana
  36. Mpumi Zikalala, CEO Kumba Iron Ore, Anglo American, South Africa
  37. Kerrin Land, Managing Director, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual, South Africa.
  38. Prabashini Moodley, Managing Director Corporate, Old Mutual, South Africa
  39. Kanyisa Mkhize, CEO Corporate, Sanlam, South Africa
  40. Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director, Absa Group, Ghana
  41. Mizinga Melu, CEO & MD, Absa Group, Zambia
  42. Vivien McMenamin, CEO, Mondi, South Africa
  43. Mariam Cassim, Group CEO, Financial & Digital Services, Vodacom, South Africa
  44. Hannah Sadiki, CEO, Financial Services, Bidvest Bank/ Bidvest Group, South Africa
  45. Kerry Cassel, CEO Financial Services Sector, Motus Holdings, South Africa
  46. Zyda Rylands, CEO, Woolworths Food, South Africa
  47. Fhulu Badugela, CEO Multichoice Africa Holdings, The Multichoice Group, South Africa
  48. Yolisa Phahle, CEO General Entertainment & Connected Video, The Multichoice Group, South Africa
  49. Nevine Wefky, President of Corporate Credit & Investment, Commercial International Bank, Egypt
  50. Richelle Crots, Regional CEO SA Commercial, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings, South Africa
  51. Ramatoulaye Diallo Shagaya, Managing Director Orange Finances Mobile Services, Sonatel, Senegal
  52. Aminata Kane Ndiaye, CEO Orange Sierra Leone, Sonatel, Senegal
  53. Kate Rycroft, MD Distell International, Distell Group, South Africa
  54. Abiola Bawuah, Regional CEO West Africa, UBA Bank, Nigeria
  55. Sally-Anne Jackson, MD Miladys, Mr. Price Group, South Africa
  56. Elize Rogers, MD Arxo Logistics, Tharisa, South Africa
  57. Helene Echevin, CEO CIEL Healthcare, CIEL, South Africa
  58. Anet Ahem, CEO PSG Asset Management, PSG Konsult, South Africa
  59. Helene Weesie, MD Ghana Breweries at Diageo, Diageo, Ghana
  60. Nanees Adel, CHS Managing Director, Cleopatra Hospital, Egypt
  61. Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Africa, Facebook, South Africa
  62. Yvonne Ike, Managing Director Sub-Saharan Africa, Bank of America, Nigeria
  63. Cathy (Prim) Smith, MD Sub-Saharan Africa, SAP, South Africa
  64. Aida Diarra, Senior Vice President & Head Sub-Saharan Africa, VISA Inc, South Africa
  65. Teju Ajani, Managing Director Nigeria, Apple, Nigeria
  66. Juliet Ehimuan, Director West Africa, Google (Alphabet Inc.) Nigeria
  67. Taelo Mojapelo, Chief Executive Officer, bp Southern Africa
  68. Mariam Kane-Garcia, Managing Director South Africa, Total Energies, South Africa
  69. Kendi Ntwiga-Nderitu, Country Lead Kenya, Microsoft, Kenya
  70. Lillian Barnard, CEO South Africa, Microsoft, South Africa
  71. Ireti Samuel-Ogbu, CEO Nigeria and Ghana, Citibank, Nigeria
  72. Brenda Mbathi, President GE East Africa, General Electric, Kenya
  73. Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO Vodafone Ghana, Vodafone Group, Ghana
  74. Yolanda Cuba, Vice President SEA Region, MTN, South Africa

Woman celebrates becoming 1st female to be appointed CEO of African leadership academy

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Kenyan woman has succeeded Chris Bradford, one of the founders of Africa Leadership Academy (ALA), as the institution's Chief Executive Officer.

Bilha Ndirangu becomes the first woman and Kenyan to lead the prestigious pre-university school and also the first non-founder to hold the position.

The new head of the South African based academy was praised by Board of Trustees chair Khumo Shongwe.

Source: Briefly News

