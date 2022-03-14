Women Rising: 74 African Women CEOs Running Business That Generate Revenue of $100 Million and Over
In celebration of International Women’s Day Africa.com made an exciting announcement on 8 March 2022, notifying that the second annual Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs has expanded by a whopping 50%.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Women are on the rise and African women are making exceptional progress. From being oppressed for many years and treated as inferiors, African women have proven their worth and continue to climb.
The Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs represents the women who run businesses with revenue of $100 million or more in Africa, reports African Business.
The mere fact that African women are running businesses that generate revenue of $100 million-plus, is something women many years ago would have never dreamed possible. These are the women who deserve to be spoken about.
“The 2022 list features 74 women. This represents a meaningful expansion over the 50 women who made the 2021 list. This is largely explained by our intentional change in our methodology. In the first year, we used market capitalization of listed companies as the only financial metric by which to qualify companies for consideration. In 2022, we changed the qualification to be either large scale market capitalization or large scale revenue. By making revenue a screening mechanism, we brought in a larger group of companies from across the continent, thereby diversifying the geographic representation of the list significantly,” Africa.com Chair Teresa Clarke said.
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
The Definitive List:
- Natascha Viljoen, CEO, Anglo American Platinum, South Africa
- Nompumelelo Thembekile (Mpumi) Madisa, CEO (Executive Director), Bidvest Group, South Africa
- Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO, Clicks Group, South Africa
- Lynette Francis Saltzman, MD, Dis-Chem Pharmacies, South Africa
- Lizé Lambrechts, CEO, Santam, South Africa
- Rosemary Oduor, MD & CEO, Kenya Power & Lighting Ltd, Kenya
- Miriam Olusanya, Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Bank Limited, Nigeria
- Albertinah Kekana, CEO, Royal Bafokeng Holdings, South Africa
- Jane Karuku, Group Managing Director & CEO, East African Breweries Ltd. Kenya
- Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director & CEO, Fidelity Bank, Nigeria
- Nathalie Alquier, CEO, Centrale Danone, Morocco
- Ruth Zaipuna, CEO, NMB Bank, Tanzania
- Rebecca Miano, Managing Director & CEO, Kenya Electricity Generating Company, Kenya
- Nasim Devji, Group CEO & Managing Director, Diamond Trust Bank, Kenya
- Mercia Geises, CEO, SBN Holdings Ltd. (Standard Bank), Namibia
- Zanele Matlala, CEO, Merafe Resources Ltd. South Africa
- Catherine Lesetedi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Botswana Insurance Holdings (BIHL Group), Botswana.
- Anne Juuko, CEO, Stanbic Bank Holdings, Uganda
- Mansa Nettey, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank, Ghana
- Owen Omogiafo, President /CEO, Transnational Corp of Nigeria, Nigeria
- Jalila Mezni, CEO, Societe d’Articles Hygeniques, Tunisia
- Diane Karusisi, CEO, BK Group PLC, Rwanda
- Jackie van Niekerk, CEO, Attacq Ltd., South Africa
- Lamia Tazi, CEO, Sothema, Morocco
- Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane, Managing Director, Absa Bank Botswana Ltd., Botswana
- Mukwandi Chibesakunda, CEO, Zambia National Commercial Bank, Zambia
- Mitwa Ng’ambi, CEO, MTN Rwanda, Rwanda
- Godrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director, RainOil, Nigeria
- Miriem Bensalah-Chaqroun, VP & Managing Director, Oulmes, Morocco
- Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE, South Africa
- Njilan Senghore, Managing Director, Trust Bank, The Gambia
- Oluwatomi Somefun, Managing Director & CEO, Unity Bank, Nigeria
- Mama Tajmouati, President, YNNA Holding, Morocco
- Amelia Beattie, CEO, Liberty Two Degrees, South Africa
- Faith Mabu Nteta, Managing Director, Sechaba Breweries, Botswana
- Mpumi Zikalala, CEO Kumba Iron Ore, Anglo American, South Africa
- Kerrin Land, Managing Director, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual, South Africa.
- Prabashini Moodley, Managing Director Corporate, Old Mutual, South Africa
- Kanyisa Mkhize, CEO Corporate, Sanlam, South Africa
- Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director, Absa Group, Ghana
- Mizinga Melu, CEO & MD, Absa Group, Zambia
- Vivien McMenamin, CEO, Mondi, South Africa
- Mariam Cassim, Group CEO, Financial & Digital Services, Vodacom, South Africa
- Hannah Sadiki, CEO, Financial Services, Bidvest Bank/ Bidvest Group, South Africa
- Kerry Cassel, CEO Financial Services Sector, Motus Holdings, South Africa
- Zyda Rylands, CEO, Woolworths Food, South Africa
- Fhulu Badugela, CEO Multichoice Africa Holdings, The Multichoice Group, South Africa
- Yolisa Phahle, CEO General Entertainment & Connected Video, The Multichoice Group, South Africa
- Nevine Wefky, President of Corporate Credit & Investment, Commercial International Bank, Egypt
- Richelle Crots, Regional CEO SA Commercial, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings, South Africa
- Ramatoulaye Diallo Shagaya, Managing Director Orange Finances Mobile Services, Sonatel, Senegal
- Aminata Kane Ndiaye, CEO Orange Sierra Leone, Sonatel, Senegal
- Kate Rycroft, MD Distell International, Distell Group, South Africa
- Abiola Bawuah, Regional CEO West Africa, UBA Bank, Nigeria
- Sally-Anne Jackson, MD Miladys, Mr. Price Group, South Africa
- Elize Rogers, MD Arxo Logistics, Tharisa, South Africa
- Helene Echevin, CEO CIEL Healthcare, CIEL, South Africa
- Anet Ahem, CEO PSG Asset Management, PSG Konsult, South Africa
- Helene Weesie, MD Ghana Breweries at Diageo, Diageo, Ghana
- Nanees Adel, CHS Managing Director, Cleopatra Hospital, Egypt
- Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Africa, Facebook, South Africa
- Yvonne Ike, Managing Director Sub-Saharan Africa, Bank of America, Nigeria
- Cathy (Prim) Smith, MD Sub-Saharan Africa, SAP, South Africa
- Aida Diarra, Senior Vice President & Head Sub-Saharan Africa, VISA Inc, South Africa
- Teju Ajani, Managing Director Nigeria, Apple, Nigeria
- Juliet Ehimuan, Director West Africa, Google (Alphabet Inc.) Nigeria
- Taelo Mojapelo, Chief Executive Officer, bp Southern Africa
- Mariam Kane-Garcia, Managing Director South Africa, Total Energies, South Africa
- Kendi Ntwiga-Nderitu, Country Lead Kenya, Microsoft, Kenya
- Lillian Barnard, CEO South Africa, Microsoft, South Africa
- Ireti Samuel-Ogbu, CEO Nigeria and Ghana, Citibank, Nigeria
- Brenda Mbathi, President GE East Africa, General Electric, Kenya
- Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO Vodafone Ghana, Vodafone Group, Ghana
- Yolanda Cuba, Vice President SEA Region, MTN, South Africa
Woman celebrates becoming 1st female to be appointed CEO of African leadership academy
In related news, Briefly News reported that a Kenyan woman has succeeded Chris Bradford, one of the founders of Africa Leadership Academy (ALA), as the institution's Chief Executive Officer.
Bilha Ndirangu becomes the first woman and Kenyan to lead the prestigious pre-university school and also the first non-founder to hold the position.
The new head of the South African based academy was praised by Board of Trustees chair Khumo Shongwe.
Source: Briefly News