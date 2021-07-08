Bilha Ndirangu becomes the first woman and also Kenyan to lead the prestigious school and also the first non-founder

Before her appointment, she was CEO of African Talking (AT), a pan-African company supporting software developers

The new ALA CEO said Africa has opportunities and untapped potential in the youth and it was time to raise leaders who will claim a stake at the big table

A Kenyan woman has succeeded Chris Bradford, one of the founders of Africa Leadership Academy (ALA), as the institution's Chief Executive Officer.

Bilha Ndirangu becomes the first woman and Kenyan to lead the prestigious pre-university school and also the first non-founder to hold the position.

Bilha receives high praise

The new head of the South African based academy was praised by Board of Trustees chair Khumo Shongwe.

He said Bilha's experience in building a pan-African company and working with leaders across the continent prepared her to lead the school.

Bihla's experience

Before her appointment, Bilha was the CEO of African Talking (AT), a pan-African company supporting software developers.

She has been credited with growing the company from eight to over 100 employees, and taking it to over 20 African markets.

Bilha is also reported to have conceptualised and oversaw the initial implementation of the Equity Foundation's Wings to Fly Scholarship during her role as Senior Project Manager of Dalberg Global Development.

Regarding her new role, Bilha noted Africa has opportunities and untapped potential in the youth, adding with technology - it is the right time to raise leaders and global shapers from the continent.

“Coming back to Africa was informed by what I saw then, that is even clearer now; the need for Africa to embrace her true identity and leverage our competitive advantage at the global stage," she said.

She stated ALA offers the right education for African children and is positive about expanding its education model across the continent.

Bilha, a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Havard Business School, was appointed on June 15 after a diligent exercise that identified her as one who embodies the school's values.

