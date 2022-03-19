Ennock Mlangeni known for his contemporary and out-of-the-box designs did it again with a masterpiece that he posted on Twitter

He left his social media followers guessing with a cryptic caption but peeps were not fazed as they only had compliments for him

Tweeps also wished to get their hands on an Ennock original while others promised to own one in future

A South African artist named Ennock Mlangeni took to Twitter to showcase his latest creation, wowing Tweeps in the process.

His simple caption left many guessing as it simply read:

"Big boys toys..."

According to Briefly News, the painter, Ennock Mlangeni, specialises in creating home decor and adding a certain pizazz to already-built furniture. mastered the art of adding interesting design moments to the upscale homes of Mzansi.

Ennock showcased his work of art, leaving South Africans wowed. Image: @ennockmartZA/Twitter

It is evident that the artist had been on this art game for a while now as the responses he got from Tweeps were of people who expected nothing less than extraordinary. He did not fail to deliver on the wow factor as peeps on Twitter revealed. All the comments on his post were of nothing but praise.

@Tlou49243314 simply had to know:

"How much?"

@lilmaasunshine lamented:

"I so wish i could afford your art ."

@DUCCER was lost for word:

@Tendai92213466 promised:

"1 day I'll own an ennock makamo painting."

@Ambani_Nel said:

@Tshepiolis complimented Ennock:

"So talented this broer."

Source: Briefly News