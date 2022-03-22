Passengers on a plane started singing a popular children's song to soothe a crying baby when they took off

The precious moment went viral on social media with many users praising the kind-hearted people

Social media users reacted to the charming clip with awe and admiration for the passengers seen in the viral video

A heart-warming TikTok of a plane full of passengers singing Baby Shark to a toddler in an effort to comfort him has gone viral on social media.

The video received millions of views and thousands of shares and comments.

A video showing a plane full of passengers singing to comfort a crying child has gone viral on social media. Image:TikTok/Parikshit Balochi

According to the Insider, Parikshit Balochi who captured the sweet moment on TikTok was flying from home to Albania, saw that the child sitting next to him began crying when the plane took off.

It was reported that another passenger started whispering the words to the popular children's song and Balochi joined in.

The other passengers started singing and clapping to calm the child. When he realised what was happening Balochi thought,

“'Wow this is a cool moment” and recorded the video.

Social media users reacted to the adorable moment

Katal- Auckland-Jammu said:

“We need a world full of these types of people.”

Sarah Beckwith commented:

“See what can happen when we all work together instead of against each other?”

Sisanda _ nkinqa added:

“it's true when they say it takes a village to raise a child.”

Diyan0210 shared:

“I really lovely to see this, unless you are a parent, you won't know the struggle that parents have with travelling by plane with their little kids.”

Sasha Fox said:

“This is amazing. People normally just stare when little ones have meltdowns. We need more people like this.”

Tina Viik posted:

“Never underestimate the kindness of strangers. I Love it.”

Story of nurse who helped both a crying mom and baby warms Mzansi: #imstaying

Briefly News also reported on another moving moment. A touching story has Mzansi feeling warm after a post did the rounds on social media about a female nurse at a hospital who helped to soothe a crying baby from a distressed mom.

The post, which was shared on Facebook, received an overwhelming outpouring of praise for the heroic nurse. Users of the social networking site were also quick to sympathise with the child's mother, who, according to the post, was in an emotional state.

More than 700 people responded positively, followed by a torrent of comments as social media users shared their thoughts on the heartwarming story. Pumeza Makhwal 'omhle Ningi, the user who shared the Facebook post, wrote:

"Two weeks [ago] at Nelson Mandela Hospital, there was a young a mother with a 1 year old baby who couldn't stop crying. The mother tried everything, from giving her food to putting her on her back.

