A lady shared a story on LinkedIn about how a security guard accompanied her to the bus station after dark

She revealed that he refused payment for his action and peeps online hailed the guard for his selfless act

Some peeps also praised Tumi for sharing her story and expressed amazement at the fact that citizens such as him exist

Tumi Nkosi posted about Kibinye Tumo, a security guard who walked her to the bus station after hours to keep her safe.

When the grateful Tumi offered to pay him, Kibinye said"

"When I offered him a tip he said “no sisters. Tomorrow, I will also need your help”.

Tumi celebrated Kibinye for his selfless act of accompanying him to the bus station after hours. Image: Tumi (Masemene) Nkosi/LinkedIn, Getty Images

Peeps on LinkedIn praised Kibinye for his valiant act and were amazed at his selflessness of now wanting anything in return. They also showed their appreciation to Tumi for sharing her experience.

Brian Chinsamy said:

"Hey Tumi. Small acts of kindness show that there are still good people out there. Thanks for acknowledging and sharing. Well done!!!"

Nelson Karos Hart said:

"These are the people we need in our society, humanity always wins. I am so happy we have such people more especially in Gauteng."

Thandeka Ngoma said:

"I need to see this today. Great to see men protecting their sisters. Thank you Tumo for adding beauty and hope."

Rinet Griessel said:

"Thanks for spreading the love, Tumi! Our country needs more of these shares - there are so many opportunities lost to build our nation if we don't share. Thank you for taking the time and effort!"

Dumisani Dadirai (Noelle) Kunguma said:

"Humanity still exits. If we can have more people like him the world can definitely a better place."

Hero security guard goes the extra mile to protect a car with open window

Mokgaudi was hailed a hero on social media after he protected a car, which had an open window. The story was shared ‎IDestiny‎'s Facebook page under the caption "Positive Racial Testimonies in SA".

According to the owner of the vehicle, he got out at the Munitoria Building on 5 September, but he accidentally forgot to close the passenger window of the bakkie.

However, when he returned after six hours, he found Mokgaudi sitting next to the car.

"In the bakkie was my ID book and passport, laptop, car registration papers, wallet with cash and bank-cards. Just where I left it," the motorist said.

He added, "Bennedict said that he was already off-shift, but he could not leave my bakkie and belongings unprotected, so he waited for me to return."

The motorist went on to call Mokgaudi "more honest than some of his employers", adding he should be promoted to Chief of the Metro Police.

