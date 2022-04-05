A video of a rowdy group of SA groovists was shared on social media by popular user @kulanicool

The crowd was apparently expressing their disapproval of the DJ’s amapiano mix and calling for a different type of music

South African online users responded to the Twitter post with their views and opinions on the popular music genre

Popular social media user @kulanicool took to social media to share a video of an unhappy crowd at groove, calling for the DJ to stop playing amapiano.

He shared the video on Twitter, which shows the rowdy group shouting in disapproval of the DJ’s mix. The clip was evidence of his previous tweet, which read:

“Saw a group of groovists saying they are tired of ipiano. I'm them, they are me.”

According to an amused Kulani, the people were asking for deep house playlist instead.

Mansi peeps responded to the Twitter post with banter and similar sentiments to the popular music genre.

@OttomaticSA said:

“Lol, people are really distorting the facts with this. The original post explained it. This is like going to Kunye and wanting to play piano. These guys weren't listening to amapiano in the first place. It’s one DJ that came in and tried to sneak a track and was reprimanded this way.”

@dehiitman_ wrote:

“It was bound to happen though it actually took longer than I expected… I don’t watch music channels anymore for almost a year now because of the same reason. As for going out, I don’t even bother unless it’s a gig.”

@Ruddy_SA asked:

“Bathe bafunani?”

@MacG_Original wrote:

“Hai no... re ka fela maan. You get to groove around bo 6 and they are already playing it till the venue close.”

@BrianM_Mokoena replied:

“Deep house is the real thing.”

Amapiano: South Africa's 'pumping' music gift from township to the globe

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Manchester United's Paul Pogba, fresh from a haircut, rhythmically juts out his chin to the catchy sounds of amapiano: the South African music that has catapulted across the world.

Ameno, the song in Pogba's clip, has 10 billion views on TikTok alone, powered by dance challenges that Shaquille O’Neal, Janet Jackson, and Shakira couldn't resist.

Its catchy phrase, "You want to bamba," in the recomposed version by Nigerian rapper Goya Menor, remixed by a Ghanaian producer based in the United States, uses sounds that were first played in South African clubs. It is often heard blasting everywhere from houses, car speakers at traffic lights and parties.

