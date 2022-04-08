A South African man took to social media to share his funny experience at a tollgate said to be in Zimbabwe

His tweet was in response to an image of the make-shift structure that was posted by the popular social media parody account @AdvoBarryRoux

The man had Saffas in stitches after sharing that he simply drove past the structure and almost got into trouble with the cops

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A South African social media user had his online followers laughing out loud after sharing their experience of passing an odd-looking tollgate in the neighbouring country of Zimbabwe.

A local man shared a funny experience he had at a Zimbabwe tollgate. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

He shared his funny story on Twitter in response to an image that was posted by popular social media parody account @AdvoBarryRoux showing a damaged corrugated iron structure placed over a road.

According to Barry, this is a tollgate in Zim. Confirming this was @MarcusPapiah1 who humorously responded:

“I experienced this. I drove past it and the cops stopped me. Asked why I didn’t stop at the tollgate. I asked where is the toll gate. They wanted to take my car.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

While it is not clear where exactly the tollgate may be situated, it seems many peeps can testify to it, as they shared similar sentiments and banter in response to the post.

@Emal01 replied:

“Same experience back in 2014. 8 years later still no change. Even after uncle Bob's leadership.”

@MasiaTshepo wrote:

“Stolen zinc from SA they couldn't complete it bcos thieves were arrested.”

@MarcusPapiah1 said:

“True story man. I thought it was just a shelter or something. People were just chilling under it.”

@Koketso79821829 commented:

“That's like playing 'makhaya'. If you know. When growing up. We used to build stuff like this and play family. Probably that tollgate would be our kitchen or school with bricks underneath as chairs.”

@my_prisca reacted:

“Lord have mercy on my country Zimbabwe.”

Driver tries to overtake, accidentally hits a Bentley

Briefly News previously reported on a local man who had social media talking after sharing the story of one very impatient driver who accidentally hit a Bentley. It seems the Almera driver was trying to overtake many motorists at a busy toll-gate.

Heading online, @SkepeMatsebane shared a very interesting post.

"This guy in an Almera wanted to cut me at the toll-gate. I never understood this phenomenon anyway. Overtaking at a toll gate? I rolled down my window and told him to relax. Then he tried to cut the Bentley behind me. Now he's going to fix it. Learn patience and wait your turn," he captioned the post.

Source: Briefly News