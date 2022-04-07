Web influencer @kulanicool shared a screenshot of a private wealth bank notification from an unidentified holder

The image reveals a transaction of over R19 300 at a tyre shop in Umhlanga with a remaining balance of over R34 million

South African Twitter users were left shook at the large numerical figure and gathered in the comments to try to read it out in words

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

One serious money maker’s bank balance had Mzansi peeps baffled and scratching their heads at how much they had in their bank account.

Peeps were left in a tongue twist after trying to pronounce one wealthy person's bank balance. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Popular social media user @kulanicool shared a screenshot of a bank notification from an unidentified holder which revealed a transaction of over R19 300 at a tyre shop in Umhlanga, Durban.

As hefty as that purchase may have been, it was the remaining bank balance of over R34 million that had peeps asking themselves how one individual could have that much money chilling in their account. Many even inquired how to correctly pronounce the surprisingly large figure.

“Phuma embabhozeni kinda balances,” the screenshot meme was captioned.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Saffas had a field day with the post, with many humorously expressing their disbelief at the private wealth bank account holder’s financial wealth and how he/she may have acquired it.

@EconomicsMoghel wrote:

“Someone please write the balance amount in words...”

@DonDilinja said:

“Oh, the balance. Nah, that is Angie Motsega and Jacob Zuma's specialty. Listen carefully.”

@mzidob1 commented:

“Damn, why would someone have that much money on a transactional account though.”

@terencematera replied:

“That's my installment+ insurance + Major service + Tyres and my kid's school fees.”

@steveyP7 reacted:

“Many die before reaching that amount and I'm part of that many.”

@max_trixSA responded:

“This figure made me sound like Jacob Zuma bosso, I've been reading so many thousands, ai ai ai.”

Video of man crying after paying massive bill at groove leaves SA in hysterics

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South African online users could not help but crack up in laughter after watching a video of a grown man suffering the consequences of his “big spender energy” during a fun night out.

The video shows the man handed a bill of a large amount which is not easy to make out but is surely in the high thousands. He makes the payment and in a second clip, he is seen holding back tears in the car as his friends laugh at him.

The video was posted by popular social media user @kulanicool recently and had over 14.9k views at the time of publication.

Source: Briefly News