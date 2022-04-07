A South African man proudly took to social media to announce the great news of an important life milestone

Online user @Captain_Champu shared a screenshot of an email revealing the purchase of his new house

His Twitter friends were elated by his personal win and flocked to the post with messages of congratulations

The purchase of a new home comes with a fulfilling sense of achievement. One local man knows this feeling all too well as he soaks it all up in his new abode.

A South African man celebrated becoming a homeowner recently. Image: @Captain_Champu/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Social media user @Captain_Champu took to Twitter to share the good news by posting a screenshot of the home purchase confirmation email.

Buying your first home is a big deal and through this milestone, one subconsciously gains the respect of many in their community and among their peers. And this was exactly the case for the new homeowner, who was flooded with messages of congratulations from his followers in response to the post.

Check out some of the comments:

@Pabie_xx responded:

“Congratulations sweetheart.”

@Nduey_Escobar replied:

“Dankie Kapteni.”

@dTumza said:

“Congratulations....looks like we should send you our CVs.”

@Bodaiks reacted:

“Aowo walls of Jericho... congrats man.”

@Kokoleo_zn wrote:

“Bra wami congratulations, tell me when I can come over to throw a braai.”

@_Kena commented:

“Nna o ska lebala I have a room there.”

@Mo_Odi_ said:

“Congratulations bossaka.”

