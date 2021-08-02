“He’s Going to Fix It”: Driver Tries to Overtake, Accidentally Hits a Bentley

A local man has social media buzzing after sharing his very unpleasant encounter with an impatient driver

It seems the Almera owner wanted to overtake many other motorists but accidentally ended up scratching a Bentley

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the hilarious mistake

A local man has social media talking after sharing the story of one very impatient driver who accidentally hit a Bentley. It seems the Almera driver was trying to overtake many motorists at a busy toll-gate.

This Almera driver has caused damage to a Bentley and is going to have to pay up. Images: @SkepeMatsebane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @SkepeMatsebane shared the very interesting post.

"This guy in an Almera wanted to cut me at the toll-gate. I never understood this phenomenon anyway. Overtaking at a toll gate? I rolled down my window and told him to relax. Then he tried to cut the Bentley behind me. Now he's going to fix it. Learn patience and wait your turn," he captioned the post.

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on what many felt to be a relatable post. One person even hilariously commented that people with the ugliest cars seem to be the worst drivers.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@RStumzar said:

"People with trashy cars drive reckless, y’all noticed mara?"

@Lethabo_gp said:

"They have nothing to lose. Not even the admin of claiming from the insurance, he writes it off, He moves on with life. Be very careful of such people!"

@TheGrea96841854 said:

"I wanted to buy a Bentley but it's like the B is for bad luck, if not assaulted by fake cops, Almeras hit you."

@sebonethapelo said:

"I fail to understand the kind of rush people find themselves in, even if he went before the Bentley would have passed him anyway."

@Mthu__d said:

"Is that the driver of the Bentley looking out the window?"

@Auntydiski said:

"I hope you smiled at him, nna I would have even winked at him."

@nokubuya said:

"Working 9 to 5 till you are 95 just to fix that bumper."

@Lethabo_gp said:

"You'll find that he wasn't even rushing anywhere, just trying to impress friends that he can make it to wherever quicker."

Merc driving looter busted, SA reacts: "Merc cost more than items he stole"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a Durban man who looted in a luxury car has been arrested by police. The Mercedes Benz driver was apprehended after a video of his thievery went viral on social media.

Heading online, eNCA shared the clip and news of his arrest. According to reports, the unidentified man will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court today.

The man hilariously claims he was not looting but simply shopping at the local Woolies.

The man's lawyer, Mfanafuthi Biyela, confirmed Mbuso Moloi handed himself over on Wednesday night. This comes after an arrest warrant was issued for Moloi on Tuesday, TimesLive reported.

Mzansi headed to the comments section sharing their thoughts on the arrest. While many were happy to see the young man face the consequences of his poor choices, others questioned why only he was being held accountable.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

Penny Broderick said:

"Good, he was an educated person but joined in the looting. How sad for his parents."

Jacques Weber said:

"Now one needs to track these cases as arrests are meaningless if the cases get thrown out due to police inefficiency."

Ian Roberts cutely asked:

"And big TV small car man? Haaibo that is economic racism... you only arresting Mercedes man but not big TV small car man? We want to hear his story...What was going through his mind when he was trying to fuggaaaa the TV through his car door? We also want to hear cake man’s story..."

Lizele Pick said:

"Now that's a shame, his Merc cost more than those items he stole."

Casey LJ said:

"Well done. Examples must be made and seen. Law to be held up by all, mMrc or not. Bet Merc man must be sorry he didn't just pay from the start..."

