A woman boldly took to social media to share two images of a burnt SUV with claims that it was hers

In a tweet, she shared that the vehicle had been torched by her man after disclosing that she had lost interest in him

Many Mzansi online users did not hesitate to call her bluff after exposing that the images in question were not hers

South African online users are not ones to be tricked easily. One lady learned this the hard way after being caught in a lie after sharing images of a burnt car and passing them off as her own.

Online user @flyingMisu took to Twitter to post images of a burnt Nissan SUV parked under a shelter. The young woman said that the vehicle had been torched by her man after disclosing that she had lost interest in him.

“He just spoiled my entire long weekend, because I don’t want him anymore.”

However, Mzansi netizens were quick to catch her out, after responding to her post with similar images from previous posts and reports, revealing that the photos are from a different source and incident.

@jee_justice wrote:

“Someone said this car needs counseling it’s been through a lot for different people.”

@Lindile72269891 said:

“Telling a lie just to get likes and retweets. Playing with people's emotions like this. Sies.”

@Mangali41764248 replied:

“Yeah neh you see don't lie in the public platform.”

@JrNatiki commented:

“This is FAKE! The owner of the story isn't you!”

