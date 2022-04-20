A video of a group of supermarket employees singing and dancing in-store has been circulating online

The clip shows the staff members dressed in their work uniforms as they sing a worship song and dance in a line near the tills

Judging by the positive comments, it’s clear that South African online users enjoyed the uplifting sight

Busisiwe Mkhulisi wrote:

“Kuqashwa ngokuthi uyisayoni yini lapho eDeli?”

MSHENGU THE GOD'S ARMY commented:

“Wow, what unity. Into engavamile emsebenzini nenze into eyodwa enhle. God bless the initiator.”

user4002615656736 said:

“Naze nacula kamnandi velani niqhubeke.”

Khanyisile replied:

‘’Kumnandi uma abantu bakho bebambeni somandla.”

Nonkhululeko Khanyil shared:

“Wamuhle Jesu.”

IviweSyamthandaSambuloZisenhle responded:

“Haibo kwakuhle ekhishini.”

