A group of men engaged in a strange song and dance practice has left South African online users puzzled

A video shared on TikTok shows the large group lined up together and stomping their feet in a synchronised manner with heavy bags tied to their feet

Judging by the comments, it appears the group, which may be a choir, was rehearsing for some form of worship performance

A video of a large group of men partaking in an uncommon activity together has left Saffas scratching their heads.

A video of men dancing with bags attached to their feet has peeps puzzled. Image: @hetisani4/TikTok

The clip was shared on TikTok by online user Hetisani Edward Kubayi (@hetisani4) and shows the group standing in two rows facing each other as a few other men lead them in a stomping dance routine with big, heavy bags attached to their feet.

Dressed in khaki uniforms, they proceed to sing and stomp their feet in a synchronised manner.

Judging by the comments, it appears the group, which may be a choir, was rehearsing for some form of worship performance. It is unclear, however, why they had the heavy bags tied to their feet.

Many online users were left both stunned and amused by the clip and shared their reactions to the TikTok post:

Khanyisanikhanyoz reacted:

“Engeke usiphakamise ulambile lezi zifuna udle usuthe.”

Hlanganisa said:

“Anyathelwa ngempela ke amadimoni la.”

Smishin Inventory replied:

“Ngicela nibakhuze tu.”

Nomakhosi Mnanzana responded:

“Ku Rough hhe.”

Bulie reacted:

“Ok please someone explain, what on earth is happening here.”

dxn246nrp shared:

“So this is what causes an earthquake all this time scientists were wrong.”

user65381674636643 wrote:

“This shows that there are so many religions in this world and people worship differently worshiping different gods.”

