A young man took to social media to celebrate getting his new car and wowed Mzansi with his kindness

Twitter user @Kagiesure took a taxi to collect his car and paid everyone’s fare in celebration of his new car

Some called BS on the story while others told the haters to be quiet and praised the young man’s kindness

There is no better feeling than having your own wheels, it is a different kind of freedom. A young Mzansi man recently got his and he celebrated by paying everyone’s fare on the last taxi he took.

Twitter user @Kagiesure was overflowing with pride as he picked up his new car. Image: Twitter / @Kagiesure

Source: Twitter

To some public transport is all they will ever know. So, when you get your own car after having taken public transport your whole life, it is a huge deal!

Twitter user @Kagiesure took to social media with a picture of his beautiful new car. He explained how he took a taxi to go and collect it and celebrated the monumental moment by paying everyone, including the driver’s fare.

“I took a taxi from Bree to Campus Square and I paid for EVERYONE including the driver because it was my last time riding in a taxi & got off at VW to collect my car”

The people of Mzansi celebrate the youn man’s achievement and silence the haters

Some thought there was something a little fishy about the young man’s generosity and tried to find flaws, however, peeps told them to be quiet and be happy for his happiness.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@TweenAud said:

“Yay Congratulations.”

@mkhululi_simon said:

“Niggas are hating, some are questioning the taxi route some are questioning your car choice some are posting their own.... Wild out here. Congrats man enjoy your new ride.”

@SisandaMaqina said:

@BhunuMP said:

