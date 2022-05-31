Global site navigation

Man Impresses Mzansi With Old School Pantsula Moves, Even Has Ladies Checking Him Out
People

Man Impresses Mzansi With Old School Pantsula Moves, Even Has Ladies Checking Him Out

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A video of a grown man busting some moves at a tavern has been doing the rounds on social media
  • In the footage, the gent is seen sporting a classic pantusla attire as he dances to a kwaito tune while holding his drink
  • Both the people in the clip, as well as online netizens, were left impressed by his old school moves and kasi flair

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A vibey gent had South African netizens quite impressed after a video of him busting some fire panstula moves went viral.

The video was shared on Facebook by BackYard Sessions and shows the man dressed in a golf shirt and Dikies trousers, sneakers, and a bucket – classic pantsula gear – as he busts some moves to a kwaito tune at what appears to be a pub or tavern.

Read also

Tito Mboweni leaves South Africans laughing out loud after sharing sketched “beautiful portrait” online

Man, Mzansi, Old School Pantsula Moves
A man won over Mzansi and the ladies with his pantsula vibe. Image: BackYard Sessions/Facebook
Source: Facebook

The video has gained over 91K views and a lot of praise online as netizens lauded the man on his dance skills and natural kasi flair. Check out some of the comments below:

Mmantletlere Leputu wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“This is not how we used to dance for these kinda songs. Kwaito.”

Mthunzi Vundla responded:

“I will always choose pantsula.”

Ronald Mabuza said:

“Dickies and all stars are made for dancers.”

Phuti George Chipu reacted:

“Pantsula for life, gone are those days.”

Paula Saul replied:

“Oh my, the ladies at back are so impressed.”

Ndibabalenkosi Qihele II said:

“My brother is still trending.”

Praise Nhlakanipho Khumalo commented:

“Back in the days ai manje. That was the real music kwaito 4 life.”

Peeps impressed by video of talented woman dancing at groove without spilling her drink

In another story, Briefly News reported on a young lady who won over the hearts and admiration of several Mzansi peeps after sharing a video of herself killing it on the dance floor.

Read also

Funny video of dad feeding baby while sneaking in a bite for himself gives SA the feels: “Eat dad, eat nana”

The clip was shared on TikTok by Mahle Hlehle (@mahle_sasa) and sees her rocking a cute white top and a denim skirt as she demonstrates some killer moves while holding her drink during a fun night out at groove.

She captioned the post:

“This is the energy I always have when I’m dancing. Hayi no no no no.”

Mahle’s over 28K followers were left quite impressed by her skills and the fact that she did not spill a drop of her drink.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel