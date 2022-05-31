A video of a grown man busting some moves at a tavern has been doing the rounds on social media

In the footage, the gent is seen sporting a classic pantusla attire as he dances to a kwaito tune while holding his drink

Both the people in the clip, as well as online netizens, were left impressed by his old school moves and kasi flair

A vibey gent had South African netizens quite impressed after a video of him busting some fire panstula moves went viral.

The video was shared on Facebook by BackYard Sessions and shows the man dressed in a golf shirt and Dikies trousers, sneakers, and a bucket – classic pantsula gear – as he busts some moves to a kwaito tune at what appears to be a pub or tavern.

A man won over Mzansi and the ladies with his pantsula vibe. Image: BackYard Sessions/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The video has gained over 91K views and a lot of praise online as netizens lauded the man on his dance skills and natural kasi flair. Check out some of the comments below:

Mmantletlere Leputu wrote:

“This is not how we used to dance for these kinda songs. Kwaito.”

Mthunzi Vundla responded:

“I will always choose pantsula.”

Ronald Mabuza said:

“Dickies and all stars are made for dancers.”

Phuti George Chipu reacted:

“Pantsula for life, gone are those days.”

Paula Saul replied:

“Oh my, the ladies at back are so impressed.”

Ndibabalenkosi Qihele II said:

“My brother is still trending.”

Praise Nhlakanipho Khumalo commented:

“Back in the days ai manje. That was the real music kwaito 4 life.”

