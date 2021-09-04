Car Rear Ends Another in Bizarre CCTV, Mzansi Bamboozled: 'That Car Was Dunuzad'

Popular Twitter user @kulanicool turned to Saffas on the socials to try help and make sense of a bizarre clip in which one car rear-ends another

The nine-second clip was viewed nearly 11 000 times and attracted more than 300 likes and almost 145 retweets

Briefly News zoned in on the post and went down the comments to bring readers some of the most hilarious reactions to the clip

The internet offers up all manner of weird and wonderful things for us to see but none more than those that we simply can't put a finger on, even if we tried.

Well, the driver of a red car is needing to explain what overcame him when he suddenly, and most mysteriously, reversed straight into another vehicle that was sitting stationary at a parking area.

The internet offers up all manner of weird and wonderful things for us to see. Image: @kulanicool, @Zitho68211018/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The video of the strange incident was shared by popular Twitter user @kulanicool, who turned to Saffas on the socials to help try and make sense of the bizarre scenes.

"How that car was dunuzad," the Twitter user hilariously captioned the tweet.

Mzansi couldn't agree more as other users of the social networking platform expressed utter dumbfoundedness.

The nine-second clip, which shows the guilty driver initially swivelling expertly between two other cars before ramming into the intended target, was viewed nearly 11 000 times and attracted more than 300 likes and almost 145 retweets.

Saffas express shock and surprise

Briefly News zoned in on the post and went down the comments to bring readers some of the most hilarious reactions to the clip.

@Cameronmomoo shared:

"Meaning that white [car] wasn't parked at gear 1 and hand brake wasn't applied. That's what I'm thinking."

@mehlomakhulu87 ventured:

"Ha gona video where the red car driver is explaining what happened?"

@KgothatsoMokwe6 observed:

"You have been sober the whole week, you packed your car safely at the mall with curvey hours and this happens. Wow."

@Pac_Pacino noted:

"This person really wanted to do that."

@Jazzophonic_ jibed:

"Talk about ukuyifaka yonke."

@Tshepi_Mpudi motioned:

"He/ she looks like a good driver. Not everyone can make that reverse turn - temper got to him/ her."

