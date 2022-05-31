Retired South African politician Tito Mboweni took to social media to share a portrait of himself with his online audience

In the image, a youthful looking cartoon-like Mboweni is seen rocking his spectacles as well as a suit and tie

Cyber citizens couldn’t help poking fun at the artwork as they shared their 2 cents on what they thought of it

Former Mzansi finance minister, Tito Mboweni had social media users puzzled and amused after sharing a drawn sketch of himself online.

The image was shared on Twitter and shows the retired politician looking more like a cartoon sketch, sporting his spectacles and a suit. Mboweni captioned the post:

Tito Mboweni was impressed by a drawing of himself whch he shared with his online friends. Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

"A beautiful portrait of Governor 8.!!”

Judging by the comments, cyber citizens were not sure whether to laugh or complement the image, as some found it odd and others teased that he didn’t quite look like the image. One person even joked that the sketch must have been drawn in his prime before he developed an obsession for tinned fish.

Check out the post and some of the comments below:

@MphazimaRich said:

“Kodwa Baba Mboweni uyathanda ukusikhulumisa yazi.”

@dukessenoge wrote:

“Ke yena ngamla kos a gereza strong.”

@Ndoda_Biyela asked:

“Did you say beautiful?”

@Philtoyiwap commented:

“That was before you started cooking those tinned fish. Wawumuhle kabi.”

@kelepilane10 replied:

“This picture looks like those grade 2 books we used to read bo "binky and the bee".”

