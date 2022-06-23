A beautiful doctor has taken to social media to excitedly announce that she’s opened her very own practice

In a post on Twitter, specialist surgeon @DrPhum was delighted to share her business card that showed she’ll be operating from Busamed Modderfontein Private Hospital in Gauteng

South Africans were hella proud of her boss babe moves and flooded her comment section with well wishes and praise

A stunning doctor from Johannesburg was overjoyed to share that she has opened her own private practice. What a proud moment!

Starting a new career journey can be exciting, especially when you’ve worked and hustled incredibly hard to achieve your hopes and dreams.

Dr Phumudzo is beautiful, brainy and now has her own medical practice: Image: @DrPhum/Twitter.

Twitter user, @DrPhum gave online users total boss babe vibes after sharing her new business card, with the specialist doctor noting that she’d be operating from Busamed Modderfontein Private Hospital.

In the caption of the post, the good doc was thrilled to share that she’s officially open for business:

“Private practice now open.”

The gorgeous woman is a true achiever and holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) from the University of Cape Town (UCT) and an entire Master of Medicine (MMed) from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Mzansi proud of babe’s big career move

Tweeps were hella proud of the lady’s achievement and expressed their delight about her new career milestone in the comment section.

@CoeCoeMelanin said:

“Don’t know you but I’m screaming CONGRATULATIONS.”

@atrummedic added:

“Congrats Phumz, wishing you many successful years in practice.”

@PolaMash1 said:

“Go ahead black child.”

