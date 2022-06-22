A gorgeous Mzansi woman recently became a qualified cardiologist and was bursting with pride and gratitude

Twitter user @iNabmahmoud studied abroad and put a lot of hard work into getting this fancy qualification

Social media peeps congratulated the beautiful woman on her big achievement and hoped she’d bring it back to Mzansi

Getting any qualification is a big deal! So, when a gorgeous woman became a certified cardiologist, she took it to the Twitter streets to celebrate.

Twitter user @iNabmahmoud just became a cardiologist and could not contain her excitement. Image: Twitter / @iNabmahmoud

Source: Twitter

Studying to become any medical doctor requires a lot of dedication, sacrifice and selflessness. This stunner has made herself and her people proud.

Twitter user @iNabmahmoud took to social media with a cute snap of herself holding her qualification and let the world know that she is officially a cardiologist. Babes, what a huge achievement, well done!

“Ya Girl is a Cardiologist!”

The people of Twitter shower the new Dr with messages of praise

This is undeniably an achievement worth celebrating. Noticing the honey studied abroad, Mzansi peeps hoped that she’d be bringing this win back to home soil.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@MallamIbrahim dropped facts:

“This post is a bit too humble for my liking! Tell them you didn’t just become a cardiologist, you also got an award for the best research fellow among all your peers this year! And your peers voted you as the one likely to get a Nobel peace prize award!”

@0587eb69ed2c41a beamed:

“Go and save those lives girl...”

@Nnekusor celebrated:

“Congratulations Dr. Zainab”

@FS_Yusuf_ sweetly said:

“Congratulations, Dr Zainab! I am very proud of you. Keep soaring higher”

@Lawalsodiqolat1 was inspired:

