ITHUBA is urging the winner of the R32.7 million LOTTO PLUS 1 jackpot and the R16.6 million LOTTO jackpot to come forward and claim their prizes

Both winning tickets were purchased in the Western Cape and still await the lucky winners

According to the operator of the National Lottery, winners have 365 days from the draw date to claim their prizes

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Winning the lottery can open up new opportunities for you and set you up for life.

Ithuba as appealed to winners to claim their lottery winnings. Image: Stock Images/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ithuba announces LOTTO PLUS 1 jackpot worth R32.7 million winner

Ithuba, the operator of the national lottery, is urging the winner of the LOTTO PLUS 1 jackpot worth R32.7 million in draw 2360 to come forward. The winning ticket was purchased for R40 at a retail store in Stellenbosch.

The winner has 365 days from the draw date to claim their prize. Ithuba encourages the winner to act quickly so they can start enjoying their newfound wealth.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Another R16.6 million LOTTO jackpot is up for grabs

In another jackpot win in the Western Cape, a lucky player has yet to claim the R16.6 million LOTTO jackpot from draw 2369.

"Check your tickets because dreams do come true!" said Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba.

"We are waiting to celebrate these incredible jackpot winners. At Ithuba, we are committed to creating opportunities that change lives, and these wins are a prime example of that commitment. If you have the winning ticket, please come forward to claim your prize."

Stellenbosch R32 million lotto jackpot awaits winner, news of winning ticket has SA in disbelief

In another story, Briefly News Ithuba has made an urgent call to residents and lottery players in and around Stellenbosch to check their tickets as someone has reportedly won the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from the August 16 draw.

The winning ticket, which cost R40, was bought at a store in Stellenbosch, and is said to be worth R32,785,982.10, IOL reports.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the lucky winner, saying that dreams do come true and that Ithuba is dedicated to creating opportunities that change lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News