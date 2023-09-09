8 September 2023 was a fortunate day for some who played the Lotto, as many players walked away as winners

The daily Lotto draw will be followed by another major jackpot up for grabs on 9 September 2023 with the SA lottery

The results of the latest daily Lotto draw revealed that a number of people became nearly R90,000 richer overnight

JOHANNESBURG- The latest lotto draw announced the latest winners. The results were fascinating as they showed that multiple people were lucky.

6 Lotto winners in South Africa will be getting over R80k after wining a daily jackpot draw. Image:FG Trade/mevans

Lotto-winning sweeps can amount to millions of rands. The Lottery's latest draw numbers were a popular pick on the day.

SA Lottery announces latest daily Lotto results

The South African National Lottery posted the winning numbers for the daily jackpot—a total of over R500 000 among six people.

According to the post announcing the winner, six people will get a total of 88 948. 90 each. Read the winning Lotto numbers in the post below:

When is the next major SA lottery jackpot?

The South African National Lottery has different lotto draws anyone over 18 can enter. The upcoming Lotto draw will be announced on 9 September, and the jackpot is an estimated R450 000.

What to do if you won the Lotto?

Briefly News provided a detailed guide about the steps to take after winning a lottery jackpot. While there are various steps to follow, securing the win should be the first priority.

One of the golden rules is that you must sign your name at the back of the ticket, as whoever signs it and presents an original ID can claim the price.

Lucky Mzansi person wins R72.9 million in 2023 1st PowerBall draw

Briefly News previously reported that someone’s life changed overnight thanks to the South African Lottery. A player won a whopping R72.9 million and took the title of the first PowerBall winner of 2023.

Many people play the Lottery religiously, dreaming of the day all their numbers show up on the screen. This was the reality for one lucky SA citizen.

IOL reported that the winning numbers, according to the website, were 8, 22, 27, 37, 50 and PowerBall 9, and a lucky person guessed them.

