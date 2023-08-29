A professional coin restorer took a South African 50c coin and cleaned it up in a TikTok video

TikTok user @iconiccoins covered half the coin to show the difference after it was cleaned

South African people could not believe their eyes; some thought that was how the coin was meant to look

Even though everyone has seen a shiny new coin, and your mother always told you how dirty money is, you never really think of it until you see a video like this.

TikTok user @iconiccoins covered half the 50c coin to show the difference after it was cleaned, and it had Mzansi tripping. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Restoring coins is a hobby and a profession. This international Tiktokker has gone viral for cleaning coins from all over the globe, and this time it was South Africa’s turn.

International Tiktokker cleans South African 50c coin

TikTok user @iconiccoins, a professional coin restorer, decided to take a South African 50c coin and clean it up. They taped down half the coin to show the comparison once one side was cleaned, and the results were wild!

Take a look at the difference:

South African people cringe over the dirty coin

Many people had a moment when they saw this, thinking about how many germs they touch on a daily basis thanks to filthy money. This video gave people the creeps.

Read some of the comments:

Janke was shocked:

“I thought looking dirty is how 50c are supposed to look”

Tshepo_Xxxtentacion_ could not believe it:

“Never seen a clean 5 bob in my life.”

SerpentMother joked:

“That 50c is cleaner now than when it was made.”

Narco X said:

“Just wiped 20 years of struggle ”

No, the South African Reserve Bank has no intention of introducing R500 banknotes and R10 coins

In related news, Briefly News reported that a social media account that appears to be an official page of the South African Reserve Bank made the claim that South Africans should brace themselves for the introduction of a R500 banknote and R10 coin.

The highest value of banknotes in South Africa is currently R200 and the highest value of coins is R5.

The Twitter account that goes by the handle @ReservebankSA posted two samples of the R500 note and the caption read:

"We introduce to you the first sample of our new possible the five hundred note. #BetterEconomy"

