A content creator landed in hot water after people started speculating about his skin complexion

In a video, the young man addressed the controversy after going viral on X, and he shared some questionable information

People were floored by his explanations as he went into detail about how his skin colour changed

A young man took to social media to deny skin-bleaching allegations. In a video, he tried to set the record straight about why his skin colour changed.

A man accused of skin bleaching made a TikTok video telling people how his skin changed. Image: @mash_iie

The video of the man received lots of attention and netizens responded to his explanation. Many people made it clear that they were not convinced that he did not bleach his skin.

Man denies skin bleaching

In a TikTok video by @mash_iie, he was responding to people who called him out for skin bleaching. In the video, he explained that he mixed hydrogen peroxide in his face moisturiser and toner which he insisted whitened his skin instead of bleaching. According to MedicalNews Today, medical professionals do not consider hydrogen peroxide safe for the skin. Watch the video below:

SA debates skin bleaching and whitening

Many people commented on the video, arguing that he was only confirming that he bleached. The key ingredient he claised to have used to change his skin colour is identified as a bleaching agent. Others insisted that the TikTokker was being sarcastic to mislead haters. Read the comments below from online users:

The man claimed he used hydrogen peroxide on his skin but it is not recommended by health professionals. Image: Sheer Photo, Inc

Charlotte Nyathi wrote:

"They busy judging you tomorrow it will be out of stock watch and see 😩"

Keikantse wondered:

"Is he being sarcastic or genuinely serious 🧐 😭"

Ririi <3 said:

"Sana you literally showed us a screenshot that said It's a BLEACHING and oxidizing agent😭😭"

PrudyHlubi warned:

"People don’t nizosha nibe purple."

R added:

"Someone out here thinks he is serious😭stressed on their behalf."

San🇿🇦 admitted:

"I can't tell if you're serious or not and it scares me 😭"

