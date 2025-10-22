A woman shared a TikTok video of the discovery she made after closely inspecting her feminine products

The lady was disturbed after closely inspecting her menstrual pads under a light

The TikTokker's video went viral, and many other women using similar pads reported their own concerns

A woman posted a TikTok video expressing concern about one of her feminine hygiene products. The woman was disturbed when she put different brands of pads over a lamp, and one upset her.

A woman shared a video of he reaction to seeing a saniatry pad under a bright light. Image: Hiraman

Source: Getty Images

The video of the woman received thousands of likes from other concerned ladies. People commented on the video about what they were seeing inside their pads.

A woman on TikTok, @ksbliss1, posted a video expressing concern regarding the appearance of her pads. The lady opened an unused pad and put it over a bright light. The pad had some greenish spots and specks emanating through the light. She tried the same experiment with a different brand of pads, and it looked normal.

A woman's video showing a pad under light sparks debate about menstrual products. Image: Isabel Pavia

Source: Getty Images

South African women worried about pads

Many people commented on the video, mortified about what the woman found in her pad. Other online users insisted that the specks were simply cotton and were of no cause for concern. Watch the video of the lady putting the pad under a light:



Mbali~ did not think anyone should be worried:

"Guys, it’s cotton bits 😭open them and check inside, you’re gonna see the cotton pieces and not whatever you think it is. I tried it myself 😭"

Mimi added:

"The yellow glow people see under the light isn’t dirt or anything dangerous; it’s just fluorescence. The adhesives and fibres in pads can react to UV or strong white light, making them appear yellowish even though they’re clear."

Hunadii❤️😍 cracked a joke:

"No wonder it bites us😭😭"



Z I N H L E🧚 speculated why some may get reactions:

"Those who are saying they get a reaction to these.. It’s the friction from moving around and stuff. There are pads( black and pink ones with clouds) that are more comfortable, soft and don’t cause a reaction. Speaking from experience 💁🏽‍♀."

Phindile Nhlabathi shared:

"I bought mine at Clicks, they are fine ❤❤ but I think maybe it's different from local shops, just saying."



kokithescientist shared:

"Please let this be a prank😭I only use always because they’re long enough."



tayleagilliland added:

"I refuse to check mine, I've got enough issues already 😭😭"

@ne-w@nj@h was concerned:

""New fear unlocked😭"

Becca✝️ was defeated after the pad experiment:

"At this point I’ll just wear nappies 😭😭"

Other Briefly News stories about strange things in products

Source: Briefly News