A woman opened an empty fruit juice carton and was horrified by what was inside after opening it

The lady posted a TikTok video to warn other customers who buy boxed juice on a regular basis

Online users commented on the video complaining about the influx of videos of bad food from supermarkets

A lady made a TikTok video cutting open a juice box. The lady went viral after she showed people a disturbing sight.

A TikTok video shows a woman opening a contaminated juice carton after it was finished. Image: TikTok / @rato.oo / Getty Images / Mura

The video of the woman's discovery in the juice got over 70,000 likes. There were 3,000 comments, and many people were concerned about food safety.

Woman finds black mass in juice

A woman was disgusted in a TikTok video. @rato.oo_'s post shows she found something that was using black after opening a juice carton.

Watch the video below:

SA disgusted by fruit juice box

Netizens commented that they were worried about getting contaminated. Some people joked that the woman found a secret ingredient.

Michael Behane was amused:

"That's why imnandi."

M1TCHM3RNER_EDITZZ commented:

"Put in water and shake it will taste like juice."

mphoarchie said:

"Secret ingredient haau."

Luckiest girl on the planet was in awe:

"Guys and do you know what’s weird? We don’t even get sick."

Tee was frustrated:

"If it's not purity, it's the tuckshops, if its not polony it's the chickens and the eggs, jwale ke liqui fruit? When are we gonna eat?"

Customer buys bad eggs

A woman bought eggs, and the entire carton was spoilt. The lady was in disbelief as she kept one after the other trying to find a fresh one.

Spar slammed for selling expired food

Briefly News previously reported that Spar is in the spotlight after expired food was allegedly found at one of their stores in Randfontein, Gauteng. The photos recently went viral, and Spar told Briefly News that the store is being investigated. Shocked residents shared their experiences and recommended that all Spar stores be checked for expired foods.

The pictures were part of a post shared on Facebook by Mmamkhize. The pictures show what appears to be a Spar employee addressing three food inspectors accompanied by a South African Police Service member.

The remaining images show the condition of the store’s freezer, which shows meat packed in unsanitary conditions.

