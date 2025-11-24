A student on TikTok posted a video of her dramatic grand entrance to her matric dance, and it went viral

The Grade 12 student went out for her final school dance and referenced ancient Egyptian royalty

People were stunned by the spectacle the young lady from Botswana organised for her arrival at the matric dance

A TikTok video of a young lady amassed millions of views as she made her way to her matric dance. The matriculant in Botswana thought of a creative way to make her presence known at her final school dance.

Matriculant dresses as an Egyptian queen for her final school dance.

Source: TikTok

People raved about the video of the young lady at her matric dance. The clip of the girl arriving is her matric dance received thousands of likes.

In a TikTok video by @marangs_spam, a matriculant in Botswana arrived at her final school dance in style. The young lady was being carried by four men on a four-poster platform. She was also dressed as the queen of Egypt, and the Disney song Arabian Nights was playing in the background. The crowd cheered as the matriculant made her way through the crowd to her matric dance.

A matriculant from Botswana flipped the script on prom with her dress concept. Image: Becerragove / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africa amazed by matric dance entrance

Many people applauded the young lady for thinking outside the box for her matric dance. Peeps commented and the video, sharing their honest thoughts on her effort. Watch the video of the matriculant's matric dance below:

Nicole Dintwe was impressed by the matriculant:

"Aight y’all, wrap it up. She won prom 2025."

jallenlatin was impressed by the student's demeanour:

"I love how she was just looking and not gagging over everyone."

ChelseaLuv agreed the young lady looked regal:

'Her serving face the whole time they are losing their minds is peakkk."

trvpjump4 was in awe of the mass of the grand entrance:

"Oh so my daughter gotta pull up with a military entourage got it😭"

💜🟣💜 was in awe:

"You said this is prom?"

яаделива joked:

"She did all that just to forget her purse and run inside like she was being chased."

Omsula noticed one of the models struggling:

"Free my boy😭"

kevimarie was in awe:

"Literally imagine telling your parents like 'yeah I want to be carried into prom like Cleopatra' 😭😭"

okuhle. remarked:

"They will never forget you, darling."

Asatta🐉🪭 applauded the girl's acting:

"I love how unbothered she looks, too."

Kitso Thihira exclaimed:

"Tsena wena Cleopatra 👑😭❤️"

🍒🐆BigmommaINC.🍒🐆 said:

"After watching this, I need to start saving money for my future daughter so we can be this extra."

Cartooni wrote:

"Now this is the prom look that’s eating the whole USA up 😭"

allencase was impressed with the entrance:

"No flashy cars, no rental expenses, nothing unnecessary. just pure genius."

OB gushed:

"This level of creativity deserves scouting."

