South Africans can now travel to another popular destination without applying for a visa beforehand

The mutual agreement removes paperwork and waiting periods, making it simpler for tourists and business travellers

The change opens access to stunning islands, cultural sites and natural wonders

South Africans looking to travel overseas just got some exciting news with new agreements coming into place. A new visa-free agreement between South Africa and Indonesia means travellers can now visit the Southeast Asian country without the hassle of applying for tourist visas, submitting proof of funds or dealing with processing fees. The announcement came at the Indonesia Africa CEO Forum in Johannesburg recently.

Before this agreement, South Africans heading to Indonesia had to secure a visa on arrival, which meant filling out forms, showing accommodation bookings and sometimes paying extra charges. Indonesians travelling to South Africa faced even more steps, including biometric scans and loads of paperwork. Now, both countries have scrapped these requirements to make tourism, business and trade connections stronger.

What this means for South African travellers

Looking at the details provided by travel sites, Indonesia has always been popular with tourists because it offers a mix of beautiful beaches, rich culture and good value for money. With the new visa-free travel in place, getting there is now much simpler. Bali remains the top choice for most visitors, known for its surf spots, temples, markets and hotels that suit every budget. Jakarta, the capital city, attracts food lovers and shoppers who want to experience the local nightlife and culture.

For those looking for something quieter, Lombok offers pristine beaches and hiking trails without the crowds. Yogyakarta is perfect for history fans, with its famous Borobudur and Prambanan temples. Adventure seekers often head to Komodo National Park to dive and see the iconic Komodo dragons.

According to Nedbank, South Africans now have easier access to 74 international destinations that either don't require a visa or issue one on arrival. Countries across Africa, Asia, the Pacific and the Americas welcome South African passport holders without months of advance planning. Some destinations allow stays of 90 days or longer, while others limit visits to 30 days. Indonesia now joins this growing list, making it even easier for South Africans to explore the world.

The visa-free entry only covers short trips for tourism and business. Anyone planning to work or study long-term still needs to apply for the right visa. Passports must be valid for at least six months and have blank pages for entry stamps. Airlines will check travel documents before boarding, and border officials may still ask for return tickets, proof of accommodation or financial means even though no visa is needed.

