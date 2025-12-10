A video on TikTok demonstrated that South Africans were officially in the December mood

The clip showed a scene of taxis that were at a toll gate on the N3, and it was hilarious

Online users could not help but make endless jokes about South Africa's groove culture when it is December time

A video on TikTok showed taxi drivers doing the most. The public transport drivers were having fun while on their journeys on the Durban Highway.

The video of taxi drivers having fun together received thousands of likes. People come into it on the video showing people the taxi drivers who were in a good one.

In a TikTok video by @thunsil_94, several taxis that we're having a blast at a toll gate. The Quantum taxi drivers were making their vehicles bounce on in celebration. The clip showed that all the taxi drivers to part in the hilarious display.

December in South Africa is known as the party season. Many people have fun together and have fun while taking a break from work. Activities that are most popular during December include braaiing, which is often considered chill sessions. Friends and family gather at braais throughout the entire December season.

South Africa amused by quantum taxis

Many people thought that the video of the quantum taxis in KZN was hilarious. The post by @thunsil_94 amassed comments from people sharing their excitement for December. Watch the TikTok video of the taxis below:

mew joked about the uniquely South African moment:

"SA entering G20 in Miami next year🤌🔥"

sphiwemsimango15 was impressed by the taxis:

"The original GLS Maybach bounce 😂"

MsPumz was amused:

"If you're from Durban, you know where these taxis are going 😂"

emafini.Ndlovu named the taxi dance phenomenon:

"Taxis Dance Challenge, Durban taxis love's December shame 🤦🏾‍♂️😂"

Iambrightonkista_official speculated about the intense bouncing:

"They are jumping in the taxi😂 it will never shake like that with just the clutch and brake."

siphelele was amazed byt the taxi drivers' skills:

"How do you do this brake and clutch?"

Taaikop_TvT🤪 was amused:

"People saying brake and clutch 😂"

user79168582874102 asked:

"Why are they twerking?"

Ntuthuko Buthelezi joked about the questions:

Johannesburg citizens don't understand what's going on. 'Why are they twerking?' aniyazi konje indlela eya eSouth Beach kyodliwa iKentucky eneNhlabathi. 😭🔥"

Mcdonald Lawrence was amused:

"People who drive automatic cars thinks this is AI😂"

Sia.Mthembu commented on the value of a Quantum:

"Lezimoto zibiza R1 million each njalo😏😂"

khombisilenyide confirmed the taxis were a December indicator:

"You know December has officially started in KZN when you see this."

ty__538 gushed over the country:

"Ohhhh to be South African 🤌🏾🥹🥹"

