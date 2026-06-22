A woman won a 60-second trolley dash at Pick n Pay, filling her trolley strategically in a high-energy video

Flagstaff Square shared tips for future trolley dashes, emphasising the importance of preparation and route planning

Commenters speculated on her potential business plans based on her trolley choices made during the dash

A shopper raced to fill up her trolley in 60 seconds. Image: Flagstaff Square

Source: Facebook

A woman at Flagstaff Square shopping centre in the Eastern Cape won a 60-second trolley dash at Pick n Pay. The mall shared the video on its Facebook page on 20 June. A man was helping the lucky shopper push the trolley as she went through the store at full sprint, sweeping items off the shelves.

Pick'n Pay staff in their blue uniforms watched with wide eyes as the pair tore through the aisles. The trolley filled up fast, but it is what she chose to grab that got everyone talking. Instead of loading up on meat, snacks or everyday essentials, she focused almost entirely on margarine, cooking oil and cheese.

With grocery prices at an all-time high, most South Africans assumed a winner would raid the butchery or stock up on basics. Her calculated approach told a very different story.

Tips for maximising every second of a trolley dash

A trolley dash is a promotional competition in which a winner is given a strict time limit, usually 60 seconds, to run through a store and fill a shopping trolley with as many items as possible. The catch is that you keep everything in the trolley when the clock stops.

Flagstaff Square shared tips ahead of future dashes, advising winners to scout the store an hour before their run, set a realistic route targeting specific aisles, and block out the noise of the crowd cheering them on.

This woman clearly did her homework. Her route was tight and deliberate, and when the time was up, she had a trolley packed with high-value items that many South African households struggle to afford right now.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Trolley dash leaves Mzansi guessing

South Africans flooded the comments on Flagstaff Square's Facebook post with their takes. Whether she is running a spaza shop, planning a kota empire or simply stocking up smartly, one thing is clear: this woman came with a plan, and Mzansi respects the hustle.

@Joy Eli Phantsi said:

"I think this lady is going to start a business, or she has a business selling fried chips or kota."

@Kakwapa wrote:

"Try this with me, and see if you will still have braaipack in the store."

@Kibza Mach shared:

"I would go for toiletries and make sure I will never buy washing powder for 5 years."

@Honourable Ndzingindzingi TakeyourSeat noted:

"No one ophazamela ngakwi fruit and veg, which is essential to provide vitamins that our bodies don't make themselves. 😀"

@Aggie Nyane added:

"She knows what she wants; there is business behind all that."

Langanile Kim

"This one is a baker, she went for the expensive ingredient butter."

A woman speeding in a grocery store. Image: Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

More viral trolley dashes featured in Briefly News

Source: Briefly News