The government has extended the public comment period for proposed amendments to South Africa's eviction laws

If passed, the bill would allow courts to impose fines of up to R2 million, prison sentences of up to two years, or both

The proposed legislation aims to strengthen property rights while making it easier for municipalities and property owners to act against illegal occupations

The Department of Human Settlements has extended the public comment period for its proposed amendments to the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land (PIE) Amendment Bill, giving South Africans an additional 30 days from 26 June 2026 to submit their views. The proposed law introduces tougher measures against illegal land occupations, including fines of up to R2 million, prison sentences of up to two years, or both, for anyone found guilty of encouraging or organising unlawful land invasions.

shacks in informal settlement in Khayelitsha township, Cape Town, South Africa. image: NLink

Source: Getty Images

Government extends public participation period

The department announced the extension after receiving requests from various organisations and stakeholders who wanted more time to study and comment on the proposed legislation. Although officials said they had already received a substantial number of submissions, they decided to reopen the process to encourage broader public participation before the bill proceeds through Parliament.

The PIE Amendment Bill was approved by Cabinet earlier this year before being published for public comment, with government aiming to modernise legislation that has remained largely unchanged since 1998. The revised timeline means the bill is now expected to reach Parliament later than originally planned.

What the new law proposes

One of the biggest changes proposed in the bill is the introduction of a new criminal offence targeting people who encourage others to unlawfully occupy land. If approved, anyone found guilty of organising or inciting illegal occupations could face a fine of up to R2 million, imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

Importantly, the offence would apply even if the individual did not personally occupy the land or receive any financial benefit from doing so. The proposed law would also allow courts to confiscate assets or money believed to have been obtained through offences linked to illegal land occupations.

Vast township of Khayelitsha in Cape Town. Image: Casarsa Guru

Source: Getty Images

More powers for municipalities and property owners

The amendments also seek to strengthen the powers available to municipalities and landowners when responding to unlawful occupations. Courts would also be given greater flexibility when dealing with eviction matters, including deciding how long alternative accommodation should be provided where required.

According to the Department of Human Settlements, the amendments come after a steady increase in illegal occupations of public and private land across South Africa. Officials say unlawful occupations have placed enormous financial and administrative pressure on municipalities, government departments and private property owners, often resulting in expensive legal battles that can take years to resolve.

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Source: Briefly News