A 6-year-old American boy got lost when he took the bus on his way back home from his first day back at school

Colton Franklin had got off at the wrong bus stop resulting in his older brother and mother searching for him around their neighbourhood of Cypress in Texas

The boy eventually got help from a stranger who had noticed he was in distress and got him safely back home

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

An American boy met his guardian angel recently after getting off at the wrong bus stop on his way home from school.

A 6 year old boy name Colton Franklin got lost on his way back home when he jumped off at the wrong bus stop. Image: KHOU 11 / YouTube

Source: UGC

Colton Franklin rode the bus to school for the second year in a row and on his first day back at school, the 6-year-old rode the bus to school in Cypress, Texas.

All was well until the boy mistakenly jumped off at the wrong stop on his way home.

His older brother Gavin was in charge of picking up Colton at the bus stop. When his younger brother was a no show, he quickly told their mother, Arlene.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In efforts to locate her son, Arlene called the school, which confirmed that Colton had indeed boarded the bus, Sharebly reported.

A worried Arlene decided to drive around the Cypress Miramesa neighbourhood in search of the 6 year old.

“So we were just riding around, looking for him. I didn’t know where I was going. I just knew I would take the route to the school,” she said on KHOU 11.

Fortunately a stranger named Kim happened to notice Colton running frantically down West Road.

“I got out of my car and asked him what happened. He was so very brave and told me he was dropped off at the wrong stop and he didn’t know where he was. I noticed, he had a green sticker on his shirt. It didn’t have a phone number but it had his address. I put the address in my phone so I could find how to get to this house, come to find out, it was 5 miles away from where we were,” Kim wrote on her Facebook.

Colton's guardian Angel led him to his front door and rang their Ring doorbell, which triggered a notification for Arlene’s phone. She raced home where she was reunited with her son.

“There’s nothing that we can do to repay her. Thank God. I praise God,” Arlene told KHOU 11.

Couple thank unknown taxi driver for showing concern when they were stranded

Briefly News previously reported that a sweet Mzansi couple wanted to thank an unknown taxi driver for showing concern and offering help in their time of need. It is not every day that someone shows such selflessness.

The days of stopping for hitchhikers or assisting with a broken-down vehicle on the side of the road in SA, are over. Crime has scared people into putting their safety before kindness.

Taking to the #ImStaying Facebook page, Heslene Williams shared her and her husband’s #ImStaying moment. Breaking down after their car overheated and having watched multiple cars drive by, finally a taxi driver stopped to ask if Heslene and her hubby needed help.

Source: Briefly News