A young man graduated summa cum laude from the University of the Western Cape and paved a way for his family

He paid tribute to his hometown of Delft when he thanked his family for the support that they showed him

Peeps were overjoyed over his performance, while others thanked him for putting their hometown on the map

Tasreeq Ferreira made his family proud by not only becoming the first graduate in his family but by doing summa cum laude. The young man celebrated his achievement with a tribute on Facebook where he detailed his academic journey to excellence.

In his tribute, Tasreeq made a special mention of his roots:

"This one is also for my parents, family, friends (especially those who I’ve lost in the streets of Delft) and, to the boy who thinks that Delft will hinder him from making progress."

Tasreeq who was the first in his family to graduate made them proud by bagging his law degree with the highest distinctions. Image: Tasreeq Ferreira/Facebook

Everyone who commented on Tasreeq's Facebook post praised the young man for his extraordinary achievement. Others even saw him as a great inspiration for the youth while others from his hometown thanked him for putting Delft on the map.

Here are some of the comments:

Jodi-Ann Swano said:

"Well done Tasreeq ... Thank you for never quitting, for being a role model to others. Proud of you and may you always succeed in all future endeavors. Congratulations!"

Imtiyaaz Moosa said:

"Congratulations my brother. You are truly an inspiration to the youth of our community. May Allah place many more blessings in your future and to your family. . Congratulations again my brother. #7100"

Ayesha Hefke said:

"We are extremely proud of you Brother no words can even describe . Here is to many many more successful Years . We Love You ."

Shafieq Ely said:

"Congratulations Tasreeq if Allah is with you nothing can be against you bro...keep on making delft proud you are already putting us on the map...."

Didier Ngameni said:

"Congratulations bro. One of the most hard-working guys I know. Glad to have met you on UWC."

Taurique Dtp said:

"Your Hard work paid off bru."

