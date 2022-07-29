A few hospital staff members decided to record a hilarious scene from Titanic using equipment around their workplace

The clip shows a bunch of hospital staff wheeling a bed as if it was the Titanic and Jack and Rose were in the front

The people of Mzansi could not help but crack up over the clip and made it known that it is refreshing to see medical staff having lighthearted fun

A group of medical staff decided to have a little fun so they acted out a scene from Titanic which ended the people of Mzansi. These people should have become comedians.

The people of Mzansi could not get enough of a clip showing hospital staff acting out an iconic scene from Titanic. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

There is nothing like a little light-hearted fun to get you through the day. Seeing medical staff have some fun is like a ray of sunshine as we all know their jobs are hella stressful.

Twitter user @MrsPee3 shared the hilarious clip showing medical staff using hospital equipment as a life raft, acting out a tear-jerking scene from the classic film Titanic. It is pure brilliance!

“Bathong Titanic ”

The people of Mzansi lap up the lighthearted shenanigans at the office

People were defeated by this video. There is no way you can’t let out a little giggle and wonder what some patients thought when they saw this situation. Ah, only in Mzansi, neh?

Take a look at some of the entertaining comments:

@ChippoMpho said:

“They were supposed to help the patients but bona ba busy ka di Titanic ♂️♂️”

@0mega_tenten said:

“Bro new generation of nurses, teachers, police, receptionist, security guards, doctors, lecturers, plumbers, mechanics and electricians deserve much respect and love.

“They are so free and friendly.”

@GaryTidoStark said:

“this country.”

@ThembiNdw1 said:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

