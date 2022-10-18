A video of a young white couple sharing how regularly and sparingly they shower has gone viral online

The footage shows the husband sharing that he can’t go a day without showering whereas his wife can’t recall the last time she did

One confused woman couldn’t help but include a clip, questioning why the married couple chose to share those details publicly

Personal hygiene is a big deal – well at least for many people out there. However, one couple may have overshared their showering routine, leaving one woman and many other social media users scratching their heads.

One married couple overshared their awkward shower routine on social media. Image: @TheCourtKim/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video shared on Twitter by user @TheCourtKim shows a man revealing that he cannot go a day without taking shower as he dances to a catchy tune. The footage then switches to his wife who discloses that she cannot remember the last time she took a shower as she dances as well.

The video then transitions to another clip, showing a confused black woman wondering why the couple chose to make that information public knowledge, as she too, dances uncomfortably before the clip ends.

Mmh, strange!

According to HealthLine.com, poor hygiene or infrequent showers can cause a buildup of dead skin cells, dirt, and sweat on your skin. This can trigger acne, and possibly exacerbate conditions like psoriasis, dermatitis, and eczema. Showering too little can also trigger an imbalance of good and bad bacteria on your skin.

Many netizens flocked in on the Twitter post to crack jokes and respond with hilarious banter on the awkward video.

@niemahjai wrote:

“No this the one right hereeeee .”

@ TusaniDlamini_ reacted:

“Kantii yiiiiiiini.”

@seedsofgold_ replied:

“I know that skin itching.”

@the_dyhbg2 responded:

“She got depression. He needa look after her lol. And this should be private info.”

@symonejaee commented:

“No really cause.. ew.”

@BajanCj said:

“Not even Batman could get that kinda info outta me.”

