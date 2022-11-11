A lovely parent made her triplets' birthday a memorable one as she gave them their gifts in threes

The children were led into a room where the gifts and three different cakes were kept, and they could not hide their excitement

Many people who reacted to their video said that they would also love to have triplets like the woman

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A short video has shown the moment a mother, @_shaeedah_2, made her triplet girls feel so special on their birthday.

After waking them up, the children were ushered into a room with three packages and new bicycles.

Social media users wished the kids a happy birthday. Photo source: TikTok/@_shaeedah_2

Source: UGC

Triplets celebrating their birthday

The TikTok clip showed how surprised the triplets were to see the goodies waiting for them. They had to go unbox the packages in their bicycles' baskets quickly.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Towards the end of the video, the beautiful triplets sat with their cakes as they struck different poses while their mother took nice photos of them.

Watch the video below:

When writing this report, the video gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 800,000 views.

Below are some of the reactions:

SpongeBob’s wife said:

"Aww this is soooo cute omg…happy birthday to them."

Thonia Peters said:

"Awwwn... Happiest birthday to the."

Jima Emmanuel said:

"3 wow .... now this is a clear definition of equality."

abubakarzainab128 said:

"WOW happy birthday dear."

user6225700566711 said:

"Your gorgeous doctor, engineer and SAN of African."

user5118603936783 said:

"Wow happy birthday my love more knowledge and understand."

MissVerified_3 said:

"Atleast I have their hair style on now now abd the same length this cute."

Mom asks husband to babysit their twin babies, video leaves people in stitches as dad tucks babies into couch

Briefly News reported that a mother had shared a funny video of her babies and her husband, who was asked to babysit her little ones.

Gabriellabonacci said she stepped out for two minutes and asked her husband to look after the twins in her absence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng