A woman with two kids has shared a short video showing the moment her kids interrupted her private time with her husband

The grand entry by the two kids got both parents laughing as they had to create time for them

Many people who watched the video found it very funny as they shared their similar challenges as parents

A mother, @katiebonful, has shared a funny video on TikTok to stir up conversations on how parents are finding it hard to connect with each other. She always creates videos about her family on her page to document her motherhood journey.

In the hilarious clip, the woman was having a private time with her husband in the room when their first son barged in and opened the door for his sibling.

The children opened the door and made a funny entry to interrupt their parents. Photo source: TikTok/@katiebonful

Source: UGC

Children interrupt couple's time

The woman said that since having the kids, she and her husband have been intentional about creating time for themselves.

She, however, added that it does not always go well. The mother asked other parents:

"What do you parents do to get some alone time with your significant other?"

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Ann_unusual said:

"The way the first born opened the door for the second born."

preshpatrick0 said:

"Send them to grandma."

Uche said:

"The results of few of the last quality times u guys spent had to show up."

Adetayo Damilare336 said:

"This entry deserve standing ovation."

peacesharonangeyu said:

"Its the babies for me, they had a ground entry."

user6913933873446 said:

"We got 4 boys, they their timing is so perfect just to interrupt us lol."

Orjike Rock said:

"The way the guy open the door as if there's problem."

lah_fish said:

"Then another quality time will lead to another beautiful kid so continue."

