A woman celebrated the birth of her child with a man, but the video took an unexpected turn to focus on Thabo Bester

South Africans were convinced that they were watching recaptured felon Thabo Bester start a family on TikTok

Online users flooded the comments to let the creator know that her partner had an uncanny resemblance to Thabo Bester

A video on TikTok showing this man had people thinking he looks like Thabo Bester. Online users were in stitches over the video of the woman celebrating her child and baby daddy.

A woman's baby father was said to look like Thabo Bester and people could not get over it

Source: TikTok

The video celebrating the baby's birth attracted a lot of attention from Mzansi peeps as it garnered 17 000. Many were amused as they cracked Thabo Bester jokes.

Man's looks remind people of Thabo Bester

A video by @lelombambo shows video compilations celebrating a baby. The lady posted a video of the father of her child and their baby. Watch the video that made people he looks like Thabo Bester:

Mzansi have jokes about Thabo Bester doppelganger

Thabo Bester was in the headlines following his escape from prison and eventual recapture. The convict's face was plastered all over, and people have found some lookalikes online. This doting dad is the latest to get comments about resembling the prisoner.

Nolwazi Mashile commented:

"Uyena."

mawanza commented:

"Awww ngeke uyena."

fikzo_magatsheni15 commented:

Bengithi u Bester mina."

TeePee commented:

"Abdulokuhle❤️."

MaNdabezitha_Mbedu commented:

"Waze wamuhle ucekeceke kaBester."

Ntoko commented:

"Thabo bester is that you. ngazeee ngamthandaaa bakithiii unana she's so cute."

Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware commented:

"Akasemhle uBesteryenkosi."

