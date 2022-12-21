A man ran into a Father Christmas who was jolly but not at all fat and he could not stop talking about it

Standing next to a slender fellow dressed up as Santa and the funny guy even asked him where he put his signature belly

Online users were in stitches as they joined in on the banter that 2022 was so disastrous that Father Christmas lost weight

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video made rounds on social media as a man reacted to seeing Father Christmas with a smaller build. The guy had jokes guessing why Santa didn't have a belly.

A man saw Santa without a belly and thought it was hilarious, South Africa joined in with jokes. Image: TikTok/@mzansigreatestfamily

Source: UGC

Online peeps were thoroughly amused as the man listed many problems South Africa has had. Netizens added to the joke with their own hilarious takes.

Man amused by thin Santa Claus

A man couldn't get over how one store had a Santa who was not at all fat. The video shared by @mzansigreatestfamily on TikTok showed a gent laughing at this Father Christmas and said it was understandable that he lost weight. He joked that it was because 2022 was a disastrous year in South Africa between loadshedding and the unstable economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans love a good comedic moment. People reacted to the clip expressing their amusement and some were in the comments praising the man's sense of humour.

@Mavundla__ commented:

"I need his diet program."

joycesishi commented

"Reality father Xmas."

Kind lady buys cellphone for domestic worker as Christmas bonus, inspires others

Briefly News previously reported that the season of gift-giving is alive and well during the festive. One woman got her helper a cell phone and was excited to give it to her.

Twitter user Celenhle Ginindza shared her eagerness to buy her helper a new cellphone as part of her Christmas bonus. She knew the helper needed a new phone and couldn’t wait to give it to her.

People were raving about the post People could see that the woman cares about her helper, and it warmed hearts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News