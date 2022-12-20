A little girl got chased by her dog, and her dad turned into a real-life superhero when she was in danger

The video of the devoted dad taking action against a vicious dog that was trying to attack his kid went viral

People could not help to be in awe of how the man took swift action seconds before it was too late

A dog attacked the wrong child when she ran to her dad in fear for her life. The dad showed his fierce side without a second thought when he saw a dog chasing his three-year-old.

A father did the most to protect his daughter from a huge dog chasing her. Image: TikTok/cinobeatz

The video of the father saving his child got nearly 10 million views. People commented with endless praise for the parent who protected his daughter.

Huge dogs tries to bite toddler but faces heroic dad instead

A video of a kid being attacked by a dog had a happy ending thanks to her dad. The viral clip by @cinobeatz shows how a little's girl's father turned around just in time as she came running with a big dog growling behind her.

Without any hesitation, the dad made himself bigger and chased the dog away. Online users were simply in complete awe of his decisive action.

Many netizens said they were relieved that dad was there to keep his daughter safe. Peeps often see harrowing headlines about kids getting attacked by dogs.

darkskinnexxtdoor commented:

"Omg she was so terrified. Glad you were near to handle that well. She knows for sure you’ll always protect her."

Jerrica Nicole commented:

"I'm just so glad daddy was right there. Poor baby. That's scary when a dog running right at you and you're three."

T.Sav commented:

"Bro was finna throw some hands with the dog."

user1620034197169 commented:

"She wasn't leaving her daddy behind."

regisfam1 commented:

"All this time she was trying to protect him..so sweet."

K_dellion commented:

"Much respect out to you brother."

My name is Bino commented:

"Awww her telling you to come on is so cute."

