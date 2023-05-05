A woman bought herself a BMW because she needed to own a vehicle but realised she hated driving

Instead of selling the car, she devised a unique solution and enlisted her dad to drive the car home for her

Netizens jumped into the comments to share their stories about driving and why they prefer to be a passenger

A doctor bought herself a BMW but hates to drive it, so she called her dad to do it for her. Images: @adziambei_m/TikTok

A recent graduate shared the news on social media that she bought herself a luxury car. While she loved owning her vehicle, the problem came when she had to drive it.

A young woman shares how she owns a car but hates driving

TikTok user @adziambei_m shared a video of her dad coming to the rescue and driving her car home for her.

The doctor had always dreamed of owning her luxury car and felt proud to have achieved that goal. However, when she got behind the wheel, she found it stressful and not enjoyable at all.

Rather than let the car go to waste, the woman asked her dad to drive it home.

Watch the video:

Mzansi weighs in on their view of driving around.

While some might find the woman's decision strange, others know how she feels. Other passenger seat drivers had their say:

@Sboza2u said:

"This would be me. I'm such a daddy's girl, and he understands."

@Jabu commented:

"My dad bought me a car to this day, and he drives me around."

@HopeLethukThula Lep said:

"This is me. I only drive when I have to; otherwise, passenger princess in my car."

@Kwandokuhle Makhwalo commented:

"Instant save. I told my husband he'd be the one fetching my car from the dealer cause I didn't trust myself. I need to show him this."

@maMbathane said:

"You could be my mom’s child because WAWU ubabes doesn’t like driving."

@PriscaShikwambane commented:

"I only drive to the nearest mall; I can't even do solo dates cos I hate driving."

