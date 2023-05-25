One mother got schooled by her firstborn when the new baby was crying after having her vaccine

TikTok user @dibuseng6 shared a video showing little Miss stepping in to comfort her baby sister

People were gushing over the sweet clip, and fellow moms dropped tips for comforting the baby after vaccines

Being the older sibling can be challenging, but this little girl is doing the most! A mom was struggling to calm her six-week-old baby until her big sister stepped in and did the thing.

TikTok user @dibuseng6 shared the sweetest video showing her firstborn stepping in to comfort her baby sister. Image: TikTok / @dibuseng6

Source: TikTok

Having two small children is a wild ride; however, when you see the love they share, nothing comes close to it. This mom shared one of those moments with the world.

Mom records little big sister comforting baby

TikTok user @dibuseng6 shared a video showing her firstborn stepping in to help comfort her six-week-old sister after her vaccine. The little girl can't be older than six, and she acted like a teenager at this moment, rocking the baby until she settled.

It is truly amazing to see the unconditional love children feel for one another. Take a look at these cuties:

Mzansi swoons over the adorable moment, dropping tips for mom

This video had hearts bursting! People were blown away by how the little Miss stepped in and showed her mom how it is done. Fellow moms also gave some advice to help the baby after getting vaccines.

Read some of the supportive comments:

boitumelo rakitla said:

“Next time give her Panado the green one it helps.”

Keitumetse kagi said:

“It’s the way she walked in for me … She gave you the ‘why is the baby crying while with you?’ bring her here, let me do my magic. Soo cute ☺️”

Alicia said:

“ she entered the house like she has 29 years of experience.”

Ongeziwe Amohelang said:

“Sometimes all you need is your elder sister ♥️”

Naledi said:

“She's carrying her perfectly”

