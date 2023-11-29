A South African woman captured the hearts of many netizens with a TikTok video showing her husband helping her put on her high heels

The husband struggled to navigate the intricacies of fastening his wife's stylish footwear, but he continued his efforts

The video went viral, with many people expressing admiration for the husband's willingness to help his wife

In a heartwarming display of love and affection, a South African woman has captured the hearts of many netizens with a TikTok video showcasing her husband's endearing attempt to help her put on her high heels.

The video, which has gone viral, depicts the couple sharing lighthearted moments as the husband struggles to navigate the intricacies of fastening his wife's stylish footwear.

The husband, with a determined expression, picks up one of the shoes and attempts to slide it onto his wife's foot. However, the task proved to be more challenging than anticipated.

Undeterred, the husband continues his efforts, eliciting laughter and giggles from his wife.

"I love it when he’s home. ❤️," the TikTok post was captioned.

Mzansi reacts to the sweet moment

Netizens have been captivated by the couple's infectious love and humour, showering the video with likes and comments.

Many have admired the husband's willingness to help his wife despite his struggles with the high heels.

Sinethemba M. commented:

"Love lives here kodwa bethuna ."

Kabelo M wrote:

"Man!!! you guys make me miss my wife beyond repair now! eish!!!!"

Mafungwashe ka tata replied:

"Soft and gentle love ."

T said:

"Your husband has a great sense of humour."

Iz wrote:

"Love is so nice."

Nono Nosiphiwo Sincwala replied:

"Akumandi ukutefa."

Wife helps husband get ready for work

Briefly News previously reported that South African social media influencer and happily married wife Gugu Mahlangu-Kanana adores caring for her husband.

In a TikTok video, Gugu shared how she helps her husband prepare for work.

In the clip, she is ironing her husband's shirt and pants and preparing his lunch, including a fruit and cereal cup and a toasted sandwich with juice.

