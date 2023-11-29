A South African man has captured the hearts of many netizens with a TikTok video showcasing his kind gesture towards his elderly friend

The video, which has gone viral, depicts the man visiting his friend at her apartment after she spent her first night alone in 18 years

The man's thoughtful act of checking on his friend and bringing her her favourite chocolate has resonated with viewers

A man touched SA netizens when he visited his gogo friend. Image: @zuccz_za

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming display of friendship, a South African man has captured the hearts of many netizens with a TikTok video showcasing his kind gesture towards his elderly friend.

The video, which has gone viral, depicts the man, @zuccz_za, visiting his friend at her apartment after she spent her first night alone in 18 years.

The man's thoughtful act of checking on his friend and bringing her her favourite chocolate has resonated with viewers, sparking a wave of appreciation for his caring and selfless nature.

"The sadness in her eyes just breaks my heart. I'm glad I was able to make her smile even just for a second. Tomorrow is our day and we'll have a blast ❤️ MAGREEZY F BABY," the video was captioned.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

Man's friendship with gogo tugs at SA's hearts

Their heartwarming story resonated deeply with South Africans and netizens, inspiring countless individuals.

The man's selflessness and unwavering care for his friend were a beacon of hope, reminding everyone of the importance of human connection and friendship.

Arthur Mpho replied:

"The world needs MORE people like you Zucco bro✌."

Miranda responded:

"Continue being good Zucco. I haven't seen you guys in so long ❤️❤️❤️."

QueenMbee26

"My favorite two people. Zucco may continue to be richly blessed ."

Ndoni wrote:

"Lump in my throat ❤️."

Miss007 commented:

"She reminds me of a lady I used to look after ❤much love to you dude for being there for her."

Melanie Petersen said:

"Love what you doing ."

SA gogo wows the internet with slow-motion dance in video

In another story, Briefly News reported that videos of older people having fun and letting loose perform well with Mzansi social media users.

They dispel the perception that older adults are boring and don't have fun. One lady told youngsters online that she still had gas in her tank and showed off her hip amapiano dance moves.

The gogo looked respectable in her pink housecoat and doek and reminded people of their grandmothers.

Source: Briefly News